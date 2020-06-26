All apartments in Los Angeles
2042 LINDA FLORA Drive
Last updated October 9 2019 at 3:21 AM

2042 LINDA FLORA Drive

2042 Linda Flora Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2042 Linda Flora Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Tranquil mountain and twinkling city light views play a starring role in this spacious home. An impressive sky lit atrium introduces this entertainer's home, whose walls of glass marry indoors with outdoors, painting living murals out of the spectacular views and filling the home with natural light. A large living room features a vaulted wood beamed ceiling, full walls of glass, beautiful fireplace, and is open to a dining area. The kitchen contains custom cabinets, granite counters, breakfast area, and plenty of workspace. In the master suite, a large picture window displays distant ocean views, while both wardrobe and deep walk-in closets provide plenty of space. The 3rd bedroom has built-ins that may make it an ideal office. Outside, a sparkling pool and relaxing spa overlook sensational panoramic views. Located within the Roscomare Road Elementary school district, this fantastic home is convenient to both the Westside and Valley. Available 6/15/19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2042 LINDA FLORA Drive have any available units?
2042 LINDA FLORA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2042 LINDA FLORA Drive have?
Some of 2042 LINDA FLORA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2042 LINDA FLORA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2042 LINDA FLORA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2042 LINDA FLORA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2042 LINDA FLORA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2042 LINDA FLORA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2042 LINDA FLORA Drive offers parking.
Does 2042 LINDA FLORA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2042 LINDA FLORA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2042 LINDA FLORA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2042 LINDA FLORA Drive has a pool.
Does 2042 LINDA FLORA Drive have accessible units?
No, 2042 LINDA FLORA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2042 LINDA FLORA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2042 LINDA FLORA Drive has units with dishwashers.
