2042 LINDA FLORA Drive

Amenities

Tranquil mountain and twinkling city light views play a starring role in this spacious home. An impressive sky lit atrium introduces this entertainer's home, whose walls of glass marry indoors with outdoors, painting living murals out of the spectacular views and filling the home with natural light. A large living room features a vaulted wood beamed ceiling, full walls of glass, beautiful fireplace, and is open to a dining area. The kitchen contains custom cabinets, granite counters, breakfast area, and plenty of workspace. In the master suite, a large picture window displays distant ocean views, while both wardrobe and deep walk-in closets provide plenty of space. The 3rd bedroom has built-ins that may make it an ideal office. Outside, a sparkling pool and relaxing spa overlook sensational panoramic views. Located within the Roscomare Road Elementary school district, this fantastic home is convenient to both the Westside and Valley. Available 6/15/19.