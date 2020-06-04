2041 W. 31st Street

Amenities

Located in historic Jefferson park, this roomy and renovated bungalow is just 1.1 miles from USC. Graced with 4 generous bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, aspacious living room that opens to the dining room with beautiful built in cabinets and historic architectural detail. The kitchen is beautifully appointed with subway tile and quartz countertops, soft close cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The renovated bathrooms have a spa-like feel with crisp clean touches of marble and a frameless shower door. Outdoor space includes a private patio to enjoy the sunny L.A. weather. Extras include WiFi, washer/dryer, Nest central air and heat and keyless entry. Grocery store and coffee shop only a couple blocks away and just over a mile to the landmark Coliseum and museums. Be in the heart of it all! Assessors office shows 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Broker accepts no liability for information contained herein. Lessor to confirm and verify. 2 SFRs on the lot.