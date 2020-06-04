All apartments in Los Angeles
2041 W. 31st Street

2041 West 31st Street · (323) 762-2600
Location

2041 West 31st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,950

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
Located in historic Jefferson park, this roomy and renovated bungalow is just 1.1 miles from USC. Graced with 4 generous bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, aspacious living room that opens to the dining room with beautiful built in cabinets and historic architectural detail. The kitchen is beautifully appointed with subway tile and quartz countertops, soft close cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The renovated bathrooms have a spa-like feel with crisp clean touches of marble and a frameless shower door. Outdoor space includes a private patio to enjoy the sunny L.A. weather. Extras include WiFi, washer/dryer, Nest central air and heat and keyless entry. Grocery store and coffee shop only a couple blocks away and just over a mile to the landmark Coliseum and museums. Be in the heart of it all! Assessors office shows 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Broker accepts no liability for information contained herein. Lessor to confirm and verify. 2 SFRs on the lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2041 W. 31st Street have any available units?
2041 W. 31st Street has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2041 W. 31st Street have?
Some of 2041 W. 31st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2041 W. 31st Street currently offering any rent specials?
2041 W. 31st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2041 W. 31st Street pet-friendly?
No, 2041 W. 31st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2041 W. 31st Street offer parking?
No, 2041 W. 31st Street does not offer parking.
Does 2041 W. 31st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2041 W. 31st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2041 W. 31st Street have a pool?
No, 2041 W. 31st Street does not have a pool.
Does 2041 W. 31st Street have accessible units?
No, 2041 W. 31st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2041 W. 31st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2041 W. 31st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
