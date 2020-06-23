2037 HOLLY HILL Terrace

Amenities

Stunning Spanish Contemporary Old Hollywood Glamour Home Totally Renovated & Brough Back To It's Original Splendor, Located In The Historic Whitley Heights Prime Celebrity Studded Neighborhood Showcasing 3Br's, 2Ba's & Featuring Modern Designer Elements Thru-out, Be Swept Away By The Architectural Details In This Gorgeous Open Living Room w/ FP, New Recessed LGT & Architectural Barrel Ceilings, New Lam. Wood Flrs, Arched Doorways & Period Fixtures, Gorgeous Dining Room w/ New Custom Chandelier & Tall View Barrel Window, New Kitchen w/ SS Appliances & Custom Glazed Maple Cabinets, Cozy Den, Beautiful Oversized Bedroom Suite Dwnstrs, 2 Other Bedroom Suites w/ New French Doors, French Windows Thru-out & WIC, Custom New Baths w/ Custom Tile, Shower, Fixtures & Claw Tub. Other Features Are New Plumbing, New Electrical, A/C & Heater, Paint, Doors, Windows, Etc. Private Oasis Bckyard w/Small Pool Spa, Right At The End of A Cul-De-Sac, 2 Car Gar & Drvway, Views Of City & Hollywood Sign.