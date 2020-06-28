20342 Hamlin St.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 3 bedroom Winnetka home - Charming three bedroom, two bath home. This home has been well taken care of and has fresh paint and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The large family room has a cozy brick fireplace and is open to the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has plentiful storage, new quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances with a new stove. Conveniently located right off of the kitchen is the laundry room, complete with washer and dryer and large linen cabinet. The bathrooms have been updated, one with a pedestal sink, the other with a nice white vanity with new quartz countertop. Off of the family room is a large backyard with a two car garage and a spacious shed , which would be a perfect gardening room, workshop or just extra storage.



