All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 20342 Hamlin St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
20342 Hamlin St.
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

20342 Hamlin St.

20342 Hamlin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Winnetka
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20342 Hamlin Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom Winnetka home - Charming three bedroom, two bath home. This home has been well taken care of and has fresh paint and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The large family room has a cozy brick fireplace and is open to the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has plentiful storage, new quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances with a new stove. Conveniently located right off of the kitchen is the laundry room, complete with washer and dryer and large linen cabinet. The bathrooms have been updated, one with a pedestal sink, the other with a nice white vanity with new quartz countertop. Off of the family room is a large backyard with a two car garage and a spacious shed , which would be a perfect gardening room, workshop or just extra storage.

(RLNE5094182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20342 Hamlin St. have any available units?
20342 Hamlin St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20342 Hamlin St. have?
Some of 20342 Hamlin St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20342 Hamlin St. currently offering any rent specials?
20342 Hamlin St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20342 Hamlin St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 20342 Hamlin St. is pet friendly.
Does 20342 Hamlin St. offer parking?
Yes, 20342 Hamlin St. offers parking.
Does 20342 Hamlin St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20342 Hamlin St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20342 Hamlin St. have a pool?
No, 20342 Hamlin St. does not have a pool.
Does 20342 Hamlin St. have accessible units?
No, 20342 Hamlin St. does not have accessible units.
Does 20342 Hamlin St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 20342 Hamlin St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
nVe at Fairfax
636 North Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College