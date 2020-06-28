20342 Hamlin St.

Amenities
Charming 3 bedroom Winnetka home - Charming three bedroom, two bath home. This home has been well taken care of and has fresh paint and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The large family room has a cozy brick fireplace and is open to the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has plentiful storage, new quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances with a new stove. Conveniently located right off of the kitchen is the laundry room, complete with washer and dryer and large linen cabinet. The bathrooms have been updated, one with a pedestal sink, the other with a nice white vanity with new quartz countertop. Off of the family room is a large backyard with a two car garage and a spacious shed , which would be a perfect gardening room, workshop or just extra storage.
