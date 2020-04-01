20327 Livorno Way

Amenities

Cozy Porter Ranch 2/2.5 Town home- In Gated Cortile Community - A must see this gorgeous and meticulously for detached 2 bed/2.5 bath town home. Located in the hills of Porter Ranch and in the highly sought after gated Cortile community. Cortile is just a quick scenic walk to the new Porter Ranch Vineyard shopping and entertainment center. This town home is apart of a master planned community that offers privacy with no common walls shared between homes. You will instantly fall in love with this open and spacious floor plan. Plantain style shutters throughout. The kitchen, adjacent to a spacious family room features granite counter tops, built-in appliances including a trash compactor and a large pantry. Two private patios area, are landscaped for water conservation and perfect for your outside BBQ entertaining with family and or friends. The main level also features a powder bath. Upstairs includes 2 master bedrooms, both with own private bathroom, walk in closet with custom two way mirrors and a interior laundry area for a set of washer and dyer. The 2-car attached garage has storage shelving. Fresh neutral interior paint, newer tank-less water. Within the community you'll find a gated community swimming pool, spa, BBQ area for year round fun in the sun! Non-smoking community.



Cortile is close to 118 Freeway, YMCA and the Porter Ranch Shopping District and Whole Foods and much more!



This town-home will not be on the market long it truly is the best the SFV has to offer!



No Pets Allowed



