Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

20327 Livorno Way

20327 Livorno Way · (818) 727-0100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20327 Livorno Way, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20327 Livorno Way · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1253 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Cozy Porter Ranch 2/2.5 Town home- In Gated Cortile Community - A must see this gorgeous and meticulously for detached 2 bed/2.5 bath town home. Located in the hills of Porter Ranch and in the highly sought after gated Cortile community. Cortile is just a quick scenic walk to the new Porter Ranch Vineyard shopping and entertainment center. This town home is apart of a master planned community that offers privacy with no common walls shared between homes. You will instantly fall in love with this open and spacious floor plan. Plantain style shutters throughout. The kitchen, adjacent to a spacious family room features granite counter tops, built-in appliances including a trash compactor and a large pantry. Two private patios area, are landscaped for water conservation and perfect for your outside BBQ entertaining with family and or friends. The main level also features a powder bath. Upstairs includes 2 master bedrooms, both with own private bathroom, walk in closet with custom two way mirrors and a interior laundry area for a set of washer and dyer. The 2-car attached garage has storage shelving. Fresh neutral interior paint, newer tank-less water. Within the community you'll find a gated community swimming pool, spa, BBQ area for year round fun in the sun! Non-smoking community.

Cortile is close to 118 Freeway, YMCA and the Porter Ranch Shopping District and Whole Foods and much more!

This town-home will not be on the market long it truly is the best the SFV has to offer!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5668335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20327 Livorno Way have any available units?
20327 Livorno Way has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20327 Livorno Way have?
Some of 20327 Livorno Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20327 Livorno Way currently offering any rent specials?
20327 Livorno Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20327 Livorno Way pet-friendly?
No, 20327 Livorno Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20327 Livorno Way offer parking?
Yes, 20327 Livorno Way does offer parking.
Does 20327 Livorno Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20327 Livorno Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20327 Livorno Way have a pool?
Yes, 20327 Livorno Way has a pool.
Does 20327 Livorno Way have accessible units?
No, 20327 Livorno Way does not have accessible units.
Does 20327 Livorno Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 20327 Livorno Way does not have units with dishwashers.
