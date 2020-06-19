All apartments in Los Angeles
2023 West Jefferson Boulevard - 3/4
Last updated May 6 2020 at 3:07 PM

2023 West Jefferson Boulevard - 3/4

2023 West Jefferson Boulevard · (424) 527-8975
Location

2023 West Jefferson Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Are you looking for a new place to call home? Search no more! Here you will find a newly renovated apartment with amazing charm. As you walk inside you will feel refreshed by an abundance of natural light.

This stunning 1B/1B apartment is fully equipped with stainless steel kitchen appliances and a built-in washer / dryer, making it convenient for you to stay home and continue on with your day binge watching Netflix series.

The apartment comes with A/C making the your home a cool oasis. But wait, there's more. No need to fight your neighbor for street parking, simply pull in the driveway and park in your assigned parking space.

It is all about location. This amazing apartment is conveniently located in the heart of Los Angeles. Within walking distance to the metro, the location makes it convenient for anyone to get around in the city.

With so many features that makes this alluring apartment desirable, why go anywhere else? Apply now and move in tomorrow!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2023 West Jefferson Boulevard - 3/4 have any available units?
2023 West Jefferson Boulevard - 3/4 has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2023 West Jefferson Boulevard - 3/4 have?
Some of 2023 West Jefferson Boulevard - 3/4's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2023 West Jefferson Boulevard - 3/4 currently offering any rent specials?
2023 West Jefferson Boulevard - 3/4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2023 West Jefferson Boulevard - 3/4 pet-friendly?
No, 2023 West Jefferson Boulevard - 3/4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2023 West Jefferson Boulevard - 3/4 offer parking?
Yes, 2023 West Jefferson Boulevard - 3/4 does offer parking.
Does 2023 West Jefferson Boulevard - 3/4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2023 West Jefferson Boulevard - 3/4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2023 West Jefferson Boulevard - 3/4 have a pool?
No, 2023 West Jefferson Boulevard - 3/4 does not have a pool.
Does 2023 West Jefferson Boulevard - 3/4 have accessible units?
No, 2023 West Jefferson Boulevard - 3/4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2023 West Jefferson Boulevard - 3/4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2023 West Jefferson Boulevard - 3/4 has units with dishwashers.
