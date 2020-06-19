2023 West Jefferson Boulevard - 3/4

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Are you looking for a new place to call home? Search no more! Here you will find a newly renovated apartment with amazing charm. As you walk inside you will feel refreshed by an abundance of natural light.



This stunning 1B/1B apartment is fully equipped with stainless steel kitchen appliances and a built-in washer / dryer, making it convenient for you to stay home and continue on with your day binge watching Netflix series.



The apartment comes with A/C making the your home a cool oasis. But wait, there's more. No need to fight your neighbor for street parking, simply pull in the driveway and park in your assigned parking space.



It is all about location. This amazing apartment is conveniently located in the heart of Los Angeles. Within walking distance to the metro, the location makes it convenient for anyone to get around in the city.



With so many features that makes this alluring apartment desirable, why go anywhere else? Apply now and move in tomorrow!