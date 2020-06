Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located on a quiet cul-de-sac street adjacent to the Runnymede Park. There are fruit trees including orange and lemon growing in the backyard. The house is in close proximity to Warner Center, The Village & Westfield Topanga shopping centers, the Northridge mall, CSUN and Pierce colleges to name a few. It's also only 17 miles from Topanga Beach and Malibu via Topanga Canyon Blvd.