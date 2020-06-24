20225 HAYNES Street

Amenities

Welcome to this warm and cozy traditional home located in a highly desirable pocket of Winnetka. Beyond its gorgeous curb appeal, immerse yourself in an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Throughout, You will find beautiful original floors, new shutters, sleek molding, and appealing designer touches. The expansive living room has incredible natural light, a wood burning fireplace and adjoins to the dining area with french doors leading into the tranquil backyard. The incredible kitchen will make you want to entertain year around, featuring an island with breakfast bar, subway backsplash, custom cabinets and an adjacent laundry area. Three generously sized guest bedrooms with original flooring, and great closet space. Two updated bathrooms which have been completely transformed with new tile, beautiful vanities, and fixtures. Walk outside to the incredible, private backyard and you'll notice a perfect combo of brick pavers and luscious greenery - ideal for entertaining.