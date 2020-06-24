All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20225 HAYNES Street

20225 W Haynes St
Location

20225 W Haynes St, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to this warm and cozy traditional home located in a highly desirable pocket of Winnetka. Beyond its gorgeous curb appeal, immerse yourself in an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Throughout, You will find beautiful original floors, new shutters, sleek molding, and appealing designer touches. The expansive living room has incredible natural light, a wood burning fireplace and adjoins to the dining area with french doors leading into the tranquil backyard. The incredible kitchen will make you want to entertain year around, featuring an island with breakfast bar, subway backsplash, custom cabinets and an adjacent laundry area. Three generously sized guest bedrooms with original flooring, and great closet space. Two updated bathrooms which have been completely transformed with new tile, beautiful vanities, and fixtures. Walk outside to the incredible, private backyard and you'll notice a perfect combo of brick pavers and luscious greenery - ideal for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20225 HAYNES Street have any available units?
20225 HAYNES Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20225 HAYNES Street have?
Some of 20225 HAYNES Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20225 HAYNES Street currently offering any rent specials?
20225 HAYNES Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20225 HAYNES Street pet-friendly?
No, 20225 HAYNES Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20225 HAYNES Street offer parking?
Yes, 20225 HAYNES Street offers parking.
Does 20225 HAYNES Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20225 HAYNES Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20225 HAYNES Street have a pool?
No, 20225 HAYNES Street does not have a pool.
Does 20225 HAYNES Street have accessible units?
No, 20225 HAYNES Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20225 HAYNES Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20225 HAYNES Street has units with dishwashers.
