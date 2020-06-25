All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2022 ALBERTA

2022 Alberta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2022 Alberta Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Sophisticated Venice loft-style residence in a walker and biker's paradise, just steps to Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice canals and the beach. Designed by bau10 Architects AIA, this home exhibits impeccable craftsmanship throughout using natural stone tile, wide plank Oak floors, Italian teak cabinets, and a Texan limestone fireplace. The open floor plan is bathed in natural light by the floor-to-ceiling glass walls, with Lutron motorized shades to provide complete privacy. The gourmet kitchen features Miele appliances, Grohe and Duravit fixtures. The third level has 2 bedrooms including the master retreat with an oversized soaking tub, a stainless steel fire-orb suspended fireplace and a fully embossed teak millwork walk-in closet. A panoramic rooftop lounge is equipped with a BBQ and prep sink, built-in seating, a natural gas fire-pit, and a 4-person hot water spa. Sonos sound is built into every level for immersive music streaming. Open for a 6-12 month lease, furnished only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2022 ALBERTA have any available units?
2022 ALBERTA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2022 ALBERTA have?
Some of 2022 ALBERTA's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2022 ALBERTA currently offering any rent specials?
2022 ALBERTA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2022 ALBERTA pet-friendly?
No, 2022 ALBERTA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2022 ALBERTA offer parking?
Yes, 2022 ALBERTA offers parking.
Does 2022 ALBERTA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2022 ALBERTA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2022 ALBERTA have a pool?
No, 2022 ALBERTA does not have a pool.
Does 2022 ALBERTA have accessible units?
No, 2022 ALBERTA does not have accessible units.
Does 2022 ALBERTA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2022 ALBERTA has units with dishwashers.

