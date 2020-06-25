2022 ALBERTA

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Sophisticated Venice loft-style residence in a walker and biker's paradise, just steps to Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice canals and the beach. Designed by bau10 Architects AIA, this home exhibits impeccable craftsmanship throughout using natural stone tile, wide plank Oak floors, Italian teak cabinets, and a Texan limestone fireplace. The open floor plan is bathed in natural light by the floor-to-ceiling glass walls, with Lutron motorized shades to provide complete privacy. The gourmet kitchen features Miele appliances, Grohe and Duravit fixtures. The third level has 2 bedrooms including the master retreat with an oversized soaking tub, a stainless steel fire-orb suspended fireplace and a fully embossed teak millwork walk-in closet. A panoramic rooftop lounge is equipped with a BBQ and prep sink, built-in seating, a natural gas fire-pit, and a 4-person hot water spa. Sonos sound is built into every level for immersive music streaming. Open for a 6-12 month lease, furnished only.