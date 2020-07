Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Lovely detached condo for lease in a prestigious gated community (Cortile). It is conveniently located in a great neighborhood of Porter Ranch. Close to great schools, shops, and brand-new Vineyards shopping center. It features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths including master suite. Open living room with dining area. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances leading to a cozy patio, great for entertainment. 2-car attached garage. Community BBQ, pool and spa.