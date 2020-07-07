All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2021 Miramar

2021 W Miramar St · No Longer Available
Location

2021 W Miramar St, Los Angeles, CA 90057
Westlake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
new construction
AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING EVERY SATURDAY FROM 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
FINALLY ITS READY TO MOVE-IN AND REDUCED PRICE for fast RENT!!! BY SEPT 1, 2018
FOR LEASE BY OWNER!!! Brand new construction - 3 units apartment to be available on September 1, 2018, in the corner of Miramar St and Mountain View). Be the first occupant to enjoy living in the new gorgeous and stylish apartment in a small building. It is a secured small complex with a remote gate control. The complex is close to the following:
-schools -shops -restaurants -houses of worship
-easy access to freeways -bus line -St. Vincent Hospital -downtown

The complex has the following 3 units:

Unit 1 - downstairs: 874 sqft, 2br + 1 bath: Unit has a wheelchair access, all windows are double pane and have a shutter, balcony with sliding door - double pane with a shutter, granite counter and tiles on the floor in the kitchen, new gas range, and dishwasher, laminate flooring, individual wall a/c/heat (see photos) in all bedrooms and living room, extra closet for hanging the jackets in the hallway, walk-in closet in one bedroom, etc.
RENT $2450

Unit 3 - Upstairs: 830 sqft, 1 BR + loft + 1 bath , high ceiling: All windows are double pane and have a shutter, balcony with double pane sliding door and a shutter, individual wall a/c/ heat (see photos)in the bedroom, living room and in the loft, tiles on the floor and granite counter in the kitchen, new gas range, and dishwasher, extra storage under the stairs, walk-in closet in the bedroom, etc..RENT $2350

UNIT 2 - Upstairs: 780 sqft, 2 br+ 1 bath: All windows are double pane and have a shutter, balcony with double pane sliding door and a shutter, individual wall a/c/ heat (see photos)in all bedrooms, and living room, tiles on the floor and granite counter in the kitchen, new gas range, and dishwasher, walk-in closet in one bedroom, etc.. RENT $2250

All units have one designated space.

MOVE-IN COST 1 month advance + 1 month deposit + $350 (keys, remote & others)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

