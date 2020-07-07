2021 Miramar

Amenities
AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING EVERY SATURDAY FROM 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
FINALLY ITS READY TO MOVE-IN AND REDUCED PRICE for fast RENT!!! BY SEPT 1, 2018
FOR LEASE BY OWNER!!! Brand new construction - 3 units apartment to be available on September 1, 2018, in the corner of Miramar St and Mountain View). Be the first occupant to enjoy living in the new gorgeous and stylish apartment in a small building. It is a secured small complex with a remote gate control. The complex is close to the following:
-schools -shops -restaurants -houses of worship
-easy access to freeways -bus line -St. Vincent Hospital -downtown
The complex has the following 3 units:
Unit 1 - downstairs: 874 sqft, 2br + 1 bath: Unit has a wheelchair access, all windows are double pane and have a shutter, balcony with sliding door - double pane with a shutter, granite counter and tiles on the floor in the kitchen, new gas range, and dishwasher, laminate flooring, individual wall a/c/heat (see photos) in all bedrooms and living room, extra closet for hanging the jackets in the hallway, walk-in closet in one bedroom, etc.
RENT $2450
Unit 3 - Upstairs: 830 sqft, 1 BR + loft + 1 bath , high ceiling: All windows are double pane and have a shutter, balcony with double pane sliding door and a shutter, individual wall a/c/ heat (see photos)in the bedroom, living room and in the loft, tiles on the floor and granite counter in the kitchen, new gas range, and dishwasher, extra storage under the stairs, walk-in closet in the bedroom, etc..RENT $2350
UNIT 2 - Upstairs: 780 sqft, 2 br+ 1 bath: All windows are double pane and have a shutter, balcony with double pane sliding door and a shutter, individual wall a/c/ heat (see photos)in all bedrooms, and living room, tiles on the floor and granite counter in the kitchen, new gas range, and dishwasher, walk-in closet in one bedroom, etc.. RENT $2250
All units have one designated space.
MOVE-IN COST 1 month advance + 1 month deposit + $350 (keys, remote & others)