2021 Miramar

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible new construction

AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING EVERY SATURDAY FROM 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

FINALLY ITS READY TO MOVE-IN AND REDUCED PRICE for fast RENT!!! BY SEPT 1, 2018

FOR LEASE BY OWNER!!! Brand new construction - 3 units apartment to be available on September 1, 2018, in the corner of Miramar St and Mountain View). Be the first occupant to enjoy living in the new gorgeous and stylish apartment in a small building. It is a secured small complex with a remote gate control. The complex is close to the following:

-schools -shops -restaurants -houses of worship

-easy access to freeways -bus line -St. Vincent Hospital -downtown



The complex has the following 3 units:



Unit 1 - downstairs: 874 sqft, 2br + 1 bath: Unit has a wheelchair access, all windows are double pane and have a shutter, balcony with sliding door - double pane with a shutter, granite counter and tiles on the floor in the kitchen, new gas range, and dishwasher, laminate flooring, individual wall a/c/heat (see photos) in all bedrooms and living room, extra closet for hanging the jackets in the hallway, walk-in closet in one bedroom, etc.

RENT $2450



Unit 3 - Upstairs: 830 sqft, 1 BR + loft + 1 bath , high ceiling: All windows are double pane and have a shutter, balcony with double pane sliding door and a shutter, individual wall a/c/ heat (see photos)in the bedroom, living room and in the loft, tiles on the floor and granite counter in the kitchen, new gas range, and dishwasher, extra storage under the stairs, walk-in closet in the bedroom, etc..RENT $2350



UNIT 2 - Upstairs: 780 sqft, 2 br+ 1 bath: All windows are double pane and have a shutter, balcony with double pane sliding door and a shutter, individual wall a/c/ heat (see photos)in all bedrooms, and living room, tiles on the floor and granite counter in the kitchen, new gas range, and dishwasher, walk-in closet in one bedroom, etc.. RENT $2250



All units have one designated space.



MOVE-IN COST 1 month advance + 1 month deposit + $350 (keys, remote & others)