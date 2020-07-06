All apartments in Los Angeles
202 4364 McLaughlin Ave

4364 Mclaughlin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4364 Mclaughlin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
new construction
Quiet residential street close proximity to Culver City Mar Vista Marina Del Ray Venice Santa Monica West LA Beverly Hills 10 and 405 freeways.
Amazing newly constructed 7 unit community located near Culver City. With 6 residences that have 2 Bed and 2 Baths; 1 residence that has 4 Bed and 3 Full Baths and 2 half baths. This brand new apartment building is the perfect place to call home. Each newly constructed unit features designer fixtures, in suite washer and dryer, walk-in closets, luxury stainless appliances and more. Community Amenities: Controlled Access/Gated, Covered and Gated Parking, and Elevator. Apartment Amenities: Beautiful wood style flooring throughout unit, Contemporary faucets and fixtures in bathrooms, Designer quartz countertops for kitchens and baths, Contemporary Cabinets, Gourmet Kitchens, and Luxurious Bathrooms. Two and four bedroom floor plans available. Tenant Pays for All Utilities. The photos are a representation of a similar unit. Appliances: Stainless Steel Gas Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Washer and Dryer. Amenities: Balcony/Patio. Parking: 1 Parking Spot.

Amenities: Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, Dryer.
Parking: 1 Parking spot
https://sternmanagement.com/apartment-for-rent/los-angeles-2-bed-2-bath/2599/

IT490405 - IT49SM2599

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 4364 McLaughlin Ave have any available units?
202 4364 McLaughlin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 4364 McLaughlin Ave have?
Some of 202 4364 McLaughlin Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 4364 McLaughlin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
202 4364 McLaughlin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 4364 McLaughlin Ave pet-friendly?
No, 202 4364 McLaughlin Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 202 4364 McLaughlin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 202 4364 McLaughlin Ave offers parking.
Does 202 4364 McLaughlin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 202 4364 McLaughlin Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 4364 McLaughlin Ave have a pool?
No, 202 4364 McLaughlin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 202 4364 McLaughlin Ave have accessible units?
No, 202 4364 McLaughlin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 202 4364 McLaughlin Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 4364 McLaughlin Ave has units with dishwashers.

