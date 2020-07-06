202 4364 McLaughlin Ave

Amenities

Quiet residential street close proximity to Culver City Mar Vista Marina Del Ray Venice Santa Monica West LA Beverly Hills 10 and 405 freeways.

Amazing newly constructed 7 unit community located near Culver City. With 6 residences that have 2 Bed and 2 Baths; 1 residence that has 4 Bed and 3 Full Baths and 2 half baths. This brand new apartment building is the perfect place to call home. Each newly constructed unit features designer fixtures, in suite washer and dryer, walk-in closets, luxury stainless appliances and more. Community Amenities: Controlled Access/Gated, Covered and Gated Parking, and Elevator. Apartment Amenities: Beautiful wood style flooring throughout unit, Contemporary faucets and fixtures in bathrooms, Designer quartz countertops for kitchens and baths, Contemporary Cabinets, Gourmet Kitchens, and Luxurious Bathrooms. Two and four bedroom floor plans available. Tenant Pays for All Utilities. The photos are a representation of a similar unit. Appliances: Stainless Steel Gas Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Washer and Dryer. Amenities: Balcony/Patio. Parking: 1 Parking Spot.



