Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bed/2 bath home available for short term lease until May 2019 or sooner. Hardwood floors throughout. Private back yard and large gated front yard. Home comes with all kitchen appliances, laundry machines and central heat/air. Driveway parking for at least 4 cars. Pets OK. This house would rent for $4,500-$5,000 per month, but it's being offered at a significant discount due to short term nature of the lease.