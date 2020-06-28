2018 Griffith Park Blvd Unit #326

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub

Silver Lake 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with Pool and Hot Tub - Top floor 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo in the heart of Silver Lake with a beautiful Association Pool and Hot Tub. This condo has been recently renovated and consists of an open floor plan. Scenic north-facing balcony extends from the living room and master bedroom. Spectacular views of the garden, hillsides and trees in every direction, including a partial view of the San Gabriel mountains. Master bedroom has walk-in closet, two-sink vanity with wide mirror, and an ensuite private bath. Gorgeous white-washed hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, and much more. Cedar Lodge complex features a large pool in a garden setting, gated underground parking, and a location that is walking distance to all of Silver Lake's great restaurants, cafes, and grocery stores. Gelsons and Trader Joes nearby! Ivanhoe Elementary school district.



Other Key Highlights:

*Wolf Stove

*Subzero Refrigerator

*High ceilings

*Fireplace

*Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher

*Heated pool and Hot tub (Association)

*2 spaces (tandem) in garage plus ample guest parking

*Hilltop garden with grilles and spaces for private barbeques



Available now!

Unit is unfurnished.



Contact Scott for showings / application.



(RLNE2378013)