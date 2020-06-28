2018 Griffith Park Blvd Unit #326

Amenities
Silver Lake 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with Pool and Hot Tub - Top floor 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo in the heart of Silver Lake with a beautiful Association Pool and Hot Tub. This condo has been recently renovated and consists of an open floor plan. Scenic north-facing balcony extends from the living room and master bedroom. Spectacular views of the garden, hillsides and trees in every direction, including a partial view of the San Gabriel mountains. Master bedroom has walk-in closet, two-sink vanity with wide mirror, and an ensuite private bath. Gorgeous white-washed hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, and much more. Cedar Lodge complex features a large pool in a garden setting, gated underground parking, and a location that is walking distance to all of Silver Lake's great restaurants, cafes, and grocery stores. Gelsons and Trader Joes nearby! Ivanhoe Elementary school district.
Other Key Highlights:
*Wolf Stove
*Subzero Refrigerator
*High ceilings
*Fireplace
*Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher
*Heated pool and Hot tub (Association)
*2 spaces (tandem) in garage plus ample guest parking
*Hilltop garden with grilles and spaces for private barbeques
Available now!
Unit is unfurnished.
Contact Scott for showings / application.
(RLNE2378013)