Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

2018 Griffith Park Blvd Unit #326

2018 Griffith Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2018 Griffith Park Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Silver Lake 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with Pool and Hot Tub - Top floor 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo in the heart of Silver Lake with a beautiful Association Pool and Hot Tub. This condo has been recently renovated and consists of an open floor plan. Scenic north-facing balcony extends from the living room and master bedroom. Spectacular views of the garden, hillsides and trees in every direction, including a partial view of the San Gabriel mountains. Master bedroom has walk-in closet, two-sink vanity with wide mirror, and an ensuite private bath. Gorgeous white-washed hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, and much more. Cedar Lodge complex features a large pool in a garden setting, gated underground parking, and a location that is walking distance to all of Silver Lake's great restaurants, cafes, and grocery stores. Gelsons and Trader Joes nearby! Ivanhoe Elementary school district.

Other Key Highlights:
*Wolf Stove
*Subzero Refrigerator
*High ceilings
*Fireplace
*Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher
*Heated pool and Hot tub (Association)
*2 spaces (tandem) in garage plus ample guest parking
*Hilltop garden with grilles and spaces for private barbeques

Available now!
Unit is unfurnished.

Contact Scott for showings / application.

(RLNE2378013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

