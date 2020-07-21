All apartments in Los Angeles
20139 Livorno Way

Location

20139 Livorno Way, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Must see this 3 bedroom home in highly desirable Tuscany community in Porter Ranch. Some of the highlights of this property are, kitchen with granite counters, recessed lighting, plantation shutters, new engineered wood floors throughout. Beautiful patio with direct access from the living room for entertaining friends and family. Entertain in your spacious sun filled patio with direct access to the living room and the garage. Community offers pool, spa, bbq area. Close to Porter Ranch Town Center, easy freeway access and soon, The Vineyard Shopping Center. Last but not least, the excellent Porter Ranch community school makes this the ideal place to call your home. Hurry on this beauty!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20139 Livorno Way have any available units?
20139 Livorno Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20139 Livorno Way have?
Some of 20139 Livorno Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20139 Livorno Way currently offering any rent specials?
20139 Livorno Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20139 Livorno Way pet-friendly?
No, 20139 Livorno Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20139 Livorno Way offer parking?
Yes, 20139 Livorno Way offers parking.
Does 20139 Livorno Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20139 Livorno Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20139 Livorno Way have a pool?
Yes, 20139 Livorno Way has a pool.
Does 20139 Livorno Way have accessible units?
No, 20139 Livorno Way does not have accessible units.
Does 20139 Livorno Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 20139 Livorno Way does not have units with dishwashers.
