20139 Livorno Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Must see this 3 bedroom home in highly desirable Tuscany community in Porter Ranch. Some of the highlights of this property are, kitchen with granite counters, recessed lighting, plantation shutters, new engineered wood floors throughout. Beautiful patio with direct access from the living room for entertaining friends and family. Entertain in your spacious sun filled patio with direct access to the living room and the garage. Community offers pool, spa, bbq area. Close to Porter Ranch Town Center, easy freeway access and soon, The Vineyard Shopping Center. Last but not least, the excellent Porter Ranch community school makes this the ideal place to call your home. Hurry on this beauty!