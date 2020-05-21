20136 Pienza Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Gorgeous detached property in the prestigious Tuscany Community of Porter Ranch. This 2 bed, 2.5 bath home was built in 2005! Spacious living room, nicely updated kitchen with large pantry and a dining area that opens to the private patio. The upstairs boost 2 master bedrooms each with their own bathroom and walk-in closet. 2 car garage with direct access. Great community with pool, spa, BBQ area! Located close to freeways, shopping, the new Vineyards shopping center and Porter Ranch Community School. Sorry no pets.