Los Angeles, CA
20136 Pienza Lane
Last updated September 25 2019

20136 Pienza Lane

20136 Pienza Lane · No Longer Available
Location

20136 Pienza Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous detached property in the prestigious Tuscany Community of Porter Ranch. This 2 bed, 2.5 bath home was built in 2005! Spacious living room, nicely updated kitchen with large pantry and a dining area that opens to the private patio. The upstairs boost 2 master bedrooms each with their own bathroom and walk-in closet. 2 car garage with direct access. Great community with pool, spa, BBQ area! Located close to freeways, shopping, the new Vineyards shopping center and Porter Ranch Community School. Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20136 Pienza Lane have any available units?
20136 Pienza Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20136 Pienza Lane have?
Some of 20136 Pienza Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20136 Pienza Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20136 Pienza Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20136 Pienza Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20136 Pienza Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20136 Pienza Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20136 Pienza Lane offers parking.
Does 20136 Pienza Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20136 Pienza Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20136 Pienza Lane have a pool?
Yes, 20136 Pienza Lane has a pool.
Does 20136 Pienza Lane have accessible units?
No, 20136 Pienza Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20136 Pienza Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20136 Pienza Lane has units with dishwashers.
