Last updated July 23 2019 at 10:08 AM

20111 Itasca Street

20111 Itasca Street · No Longer Available
Location

20111 Itasca Street, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move in Ready Spacious Chatsworth Home Lush Landscaping HUGE MASTER SUITE -

Chatsworth 4 bedroom/3 bath home located on a quiet cul-de-sac

Open floorplan with separate dining and breakfast area. Wood and tile floors throughout. Light and bright kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space.

Unbelievable private master suite with direct access to backyard gardens. Walk-in closet.

Separate laundry room with washer/dryer included. Attached automatic direct access entry garage.

Beautiful backyard with fruit trees and plenty of space for a vegetable garden. Patio area in the backyard for summer bbq's and entertaining.

This amazing home also offers:

** High-end washer/dryer included
**Central AC/Heat
**Rare 4 bedroom property
**Automatic attached two-car garage
** Light and Bright!
**Lush Landscaping--Gardener included
**Small pet may be considered with an additional security deposit.
**Ready for immediate move-in

Text Tracy for a showing appointment (818) 625-2465

We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.

(RLNE5023873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20111 Itasca Street have any available units?
20111 Itasca Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20111 Itasca Street have?
Some of 20111 Itasca Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20111 Itasca Street currently offering any rent specials?
20111 Itasca Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20111 Itasca Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 20111 Itasca Street is pet friendly.
Does 20111 Itasca Street offer parking?
Yes, 20111 Itasca Street offers parking.
Does 20111 Itasca Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20111 Itasca Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20111 Itasca Street have a pool?
No, 20111 Itasca Street does not have a pool.
Does 20111 Itasca Street have accessible units?
No, 20111 Itasca Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20111 Itasca Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20111 Itasca Street does not have units with dishwashers.
