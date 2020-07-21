20111 Itasca Street, Los Angeles, CA 91311 Chatsworth
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move in Ready Spacious Chatsworth Home Lush Landscaping HUGE MASTER SUITE -
Chatsworth 4 bedroom/3 bath home located on a quiet cul-de-sac
Open floorplan with separate dining and breakfast area. Wood and tile floors throughout. Light and bright kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space.
Unbelievable private master suite with direct access to backyard gardens. Walk-in closet.
Separate laundry room with washer/dryer included. Attached automatic direct access entry garage.
Beautiful backyard with fruit trees and plenty of space for a vegetable garden. Patio area in the backyard for summer bbq's and entertaining.
This amazing home also offers:
** High-end washer/dryer included **Central AC/Heat **Rare 4 bedroom property **Automatic attached two-car garage ** Light and Bright! **Lush Landscaping--Gardener included **Small pet may be considered with an additional security deposit. **Ready for immediate move-in
Text Tracy for a showing appointment (818) 625-2465 REAL ESTATE LICENSE NUMBER BRE#00876353
We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
