201 Redlands

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous Huge Upscale 3 level, 4+4 Upscale Beach Castle Amazing Ocean Views.

Stunning Ocean Views from this huge, Upscale, gorgeous 4,219 sq ft 3 level beach house with 4 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms, elegantly turnkey furnished with upscale art and antiques, formal dining room, laundry room, patio and gardens,4 TVs, including two 75-inch super smart TVs, elevator, 2-car garage. Serene & spectacular location on Silicon Beach! Convenient to Marina Del Rey dining and shops and LAX airport. Walk or take the bike path to the Marina Channel, or the pedestrian bridge to the Marina.

Prime, unique Playa Del Rey beach location, completely private, just above the waves, surrounded by other large and stately homes, great neighbors, only responsibleents from Marina Del Rey and LAX.

Huge ocean view great room, the size of a double living room, with decorative fireplace, wrap-around breathtaking view decks, comfortable sitting areas & built-in cabinetry, 75-inch smart TV, beautiful paintings and sculptures.

On the entry level there is a guest bathroom with tub/shower. As you arrive at the second level, you will be immediately amazed by the breathtaking views and the expansive open floor plan of the main living level with huge double- sitting room, very large chefs kitchen with dramatic views, enormous island with seating, quartz countertops, commercial size refrigerator, microwave, toaster oven, 6-burner Italian gas range, and dining area, plus formal dining room overlooking and opening to a brick paver patio and tiered garden with an outdoor shower.

The large great room has an abundance of sofas and comfy chairs. There is a 75-inch flat-screen TV mounted over the decorative fireplace with Direct TV, and a few games and many books, including a cookbook collection stored in the cabinets, in case you want to augment time gazing at the sea (unlikely). A full bathroom (and a lot more artwork) completes the second level.

The upper level boasts another sitting area and 4 bedrooms. The luxurious gigantic master suite has a king bed, a couch to gaze at the sea (or just gaze from the comfort of your bed), a walk-in closet, 75-inch smart TV over a decorative fireplace with Direct TV, multiple sliding glass doors and balcony, large bathroom with tiled, glass enclosed shower and beautiful porcelain soaking tub, all with awe-inspiring panoramic ocean views.

Another lovely King bedroom with flat-screen TV, and equally awe-inspiring views, shares the wrap around balcony.

The two additional bedrooms, one with King bed and TV, and one with Queen, have their own charm and garden views, with large walk-in closets.

Plenty of parking in the 2-car garage and expansive driveway with parking for 2 or 3 cars.

Housekeeper available at additional charge.

Rental includes: Linens and Towels, Beach Towels, fully-equipped kitchen, Parking in the Driveway and Garage.

No Smoking

No Pets

Available for short term or monthly rental.