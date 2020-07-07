201 Cahuenga Blvd

Amenities

This place has everything! Sunlight, views, new!

Gorgeous light filled 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of Hollywood.

Just far enough from the noise and bustle, but walkable to ARC Light Movies and Cahuenga Corridor filled with bars, restaurants, activities and Hollywood farmers market.

Unit is quiet, with views of the Hollywood sign and Observatory.



Bedroom 1 is slightly larger with bathroom en suite.

Bedroom 2 very spacious closet with TWO queen size beds with extra storage.

2nd Bathroom is right outside bedroom 2.



Great layout for roomates or home office/guest room.



Amenities include but are not limited to:

-Hardwood floors throughout.

-Private Balcony.

-Shared roofdeck.

-Wifi

-Cable TV

-Laptop friendly workspace

-Iron

-Dryer

-Washer / Dryer in unit

-Air conditioning

-Towels, bed sheets, soap, and toilet paper

-Dining

-Kitchen

-Space where guests can cook their own meals

-Coffee maker

-Pots and pans, oil, salt and pepper

-Dishes and silverware

-Dishwasher

-Microwave

-Refrigerator

-Oven

-Stove

-Hangers

-Hair dryer

-Shampoo

-Bed linens

-Extra pillows and blankets