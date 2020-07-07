All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

201 Cahuenga Blvd

201 North Cahuenga Boulevard
Location

201 North Cahuenga Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
This place has everything! Sunlight, views, new!
Gorgeous light filled 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of Hollywood.
Just far enough from the noise and bustle, but walkable to ARC Light Movies and Cahuenga Corridor filled with bars, restaurants, activities and Hollywood farmers market.
Unit is quiet, with views of the Hollywood sign and Observatory.

Bedroom 1 is slightly larger with bathroom en suite.
Bedroom 2 very spacious closet with TWO queen size beds with extra storage.
2nd Bathroom is right outside bedroom 2.

Great layout for roomates or home office/guest room.

Amenities include but are not limited to:
-Hardwood floors throughout.
-Private Balcony.
-Shared roofdeck.
-Wifi
-Cable TV
-Laptop friendly workspace
-Iron
-Dryer
-Washer / Dryer in unit
-Air conditioning
-Towels, bed sheets, soap, and toilet paper
-Dining
-Kitchen
-Space where guests can cook their own meals
-Coffee maker
-Pots and pans, oil, salt and pepper
-Dishes and silverware
-Dishwasher
-Microwave
-Refrigerator
-Oven
-Stove
-Hangers
-Hair dryer
-Shampoo
-Bed linens
-Extra pillows and blankets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Cahuenga Blvd have any available units?
201 Cahuenga Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 Cahuenga Blvd have?
Some of 201 Cahuenga Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Cahuenga Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
201 Cahuenga Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Cahuenga Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 201 Cahuenga Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 201 Cahuenga Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 201 Cahuenga Blvd offers parking.
Does 201 Cahuenga Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 Cahuenga Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Cahuenga Blvd have a pool?
No, 201 Cahuenga Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 201 Cahuenga Blvd have accessible units?
No, 201 Cahuenga Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Cahuenga Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Cahuenga Blvd has units with dishwashers.

