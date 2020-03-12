All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 20060 Lila Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
20060 Lila Pl
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

20060 Lila Pl

20060 Lila Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Winnetka
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20060 Lila Pl, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
20060 Lila Pl Available 09/01/19 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath home in Winnetka! - Almost brand-new 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath home. Features 1727 sq.ft. of open living with gourmet kitchen and grand master suite. 9' ft. ceilings both 1st & 2nd floors , state of the art in energy features dual paned windows etc. Completely upgraded and hardwood floors downstairs. Community pool/spa/bbq area is a perfect place to entertain family and friends. Close to all of life's necessities shopping, dining, health care, parks, schools and the 118/101 freeways. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please!
*Photos are from an exact model match, not from actual unit.

(RLNE5068089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20060 Lila Pl have any available units?
20060 Lila Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20060 Lila Pl have?
Some of 20060 Lila Pl's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20060 Lila Pl currently offering any rent specials?
20060 Lila Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20060 Lila Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 20060 Lila Pl is pet friendly.
Does 20060 Lila Pl offer parking?
No, 20060 Lila Pl does not offer parking.
Does 20060 Lila Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20060 Lila Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20060 Lila Pl have a pool?
Yes, 20060 Lila Pl has a pool.
Does 20060 Lila Pl have accessible units?
No, 20060 Lila Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 20060 Lila Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 20060 Lila Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College