All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2003 1/2 2nd Ave,.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2003 1/2 2nd Ave,
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:23 AM

2003 1/2 2nd Ave,

2003 1/2 2nd Ave · (323) 412-0509
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2003 1/2 2nd Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2003 1/2 · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1613 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Amazing, very large 3 bed / 2 bath apartment in newly remodeled Spanish Revival building nestled in the heart of West Adams. Just a quick drive to USC, Downtown, Hollywood and Koreatown. Includes a one car garage with automatic door and storage. Images are of a separate but nearly identical unit.

Offering virtual and self guided tours! E-mail for more info!

*FREE installation of a washer and dryer upon signing of a 12 month lease

NEWLY RENOVATED
SINGLE CAR GARAGE WITH WIFI ENABLED AUTOMATIC DOOR
UPPER UNIT
HARDWOOD FLOORS
WALL MOUNTED AC
WASHER DRYER HOOKUPS
STAINLESS APPLIANCES
QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS
STREET PARKING ONLY
WILL CONSIDER ONE SMALL PET WITH ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT
ONE YEAR LEASE
TENANTS PAYS TRASH, GAS AND ELECTRIC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 1/2 2nd Ave, have any available units?
2003 1/2 2nd Ave, has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2003 1/2 2nd Ave, have?
Some of 2003 1/2 2nd Ave,'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2003 1/2 2nd Ave, currently offering any rent specials?
2003 1/2 2nd Ave, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 1/2 2nd Ave, pet-friendly?
Yes, 2003 1/2 2nd Ave, is pet friendly.
Does 2003 1/2 2nd Ave, offer parking?
Yes, 2003 1/2 2nd Ave, does offer parking.
Does 2003 1/2 2nd Ave, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2003 1/2 2nd Ave, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 1/2 2nd Ave, have a pool?
No, 2003 1/2 2nd Ave, does not have a pool.
Does 2003 1/2 2nd Ave, have accessible units?
No, 2003 1/2 2nd Ave, does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 1/2 2nd Ave, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2003 1/2 2nd Ave, has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2003 1/2 2nd Ave,?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
5356 Lexington Ave
5356 Lexington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90029
12320 Montana Ave.
12320 Montana Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity