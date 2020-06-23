All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 13 2019 at 7:58 AM

2002 North LAS PALMAS Avenue

2002 North Las Palmas Avenue · No Longer Available






Location

2002 North Las Palmas Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Welcome to Historic Whitley Heights Spanish w/ Classic Hollywood Views From Every Room. During Hollywood's golden years, this property was inhabited by A list celebrities. Main house has 3 bedrooms/3 baths, a large natural light drenched living room with high arched windows and coved ceiling and a sun room (original cigar lounge) leading to the deck with expansive views of the city. A bay window captures the views for the formal dining room and gourmet kitchen with its high end SS appliances. Luscious character rich bathrooms - one with steam shower. Grassy front and rear yards, 2 patios, a deck and a balcony. The detached guest house has all the charm of the main house providing space for guests, help or income. One car garage space and parking for 2 additional cars onsite. Private stairway leads quickly to adventures along Hollywood and Highland. Easy walk the Hollywood Bowl.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 North LAS PALMAS Avenue have any available units?
2002 North LAS PALMAS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2002 North LAS PALMAS Avenue have?
Some of 2002 North LAS PALMAS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2002 North LAS PALMAS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2002 North LAS PALMAS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 North LAS PALMAS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2002 North LAS PALMAS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2002 North LAS PALMAS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2002 North LAS PALMAS Avenue offers parking.
Does 2002 North LAS PALMAS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2002 North LAS PALMAS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 North LAS PALMAS Avenue have a pool?
No, 2002 North LAS PALMAS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2002 North LAS PALMAS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2002 North LAS PALMAS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 North LAS PALMAS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2002 North LAS PALMAS Avenue has units with dishwashers.

