2002 North LAS PALMAS Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Welcome to Historic Whitley Heights Spanish w/ Classic Hollywood Views From Every Room. During Hollywood's golden years, this property was inhabited by A list celebrities. Main house has 3 bedrooms/3 baths, a large natural light drenched living room with high arched windows and coved ceiling and a sun room (original cigar lounge) leading to the deck with expansive views of the city. A bay window captures the views for the formal dining room and gourmet kitchen with its high end SS appliances. Luscious character rich bathrooms - one with steam shower. Grassy front and rear yards, 2 patios, a deck and a balcony. The detached guest house has all the charm of the main house providing space for guests, help or income. One car garage space and parking for 2 additional cars onsite. Private stairway leads quickly to adventures along Hollywood and Highland. Easy walk the Hollywood Bowl.