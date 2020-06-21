All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

200 N San Fernando Rd Apt 516

200 San Fernando Road · (213) 947-3667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 San Fernando Road, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Lincoln Heights

Price and availability



1 Bedroom

Unit 200 N San Fernando Rd Apt 516 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities







Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Large Industrial 1 Bedroom Loft with Oversized Patio and Amazing Views - Rare opportunity to live in the sought after Alta Lofts in Lincoln Heights. These oversized industrial lofts are largely owner occupied and located in the forefront of new developments of the desirable east side Los Angeles. In addition to the communal seating and bbq spaces throughout the building, a brand new Retail+Residential development is coming soon right next door. With over 1,019 SF of open loft space the layout of the space has endless possibilities. With room for an office, king sized bed, and/or dinning room! Your kitchen comes fully equipped with gas range stove, stainless steel refrigerator, brand new microwave, and an island. The industrial style garage door opens to a 110 SF patio, with plenty of space for plants and outdoor furniture and over looking the hills of Elysian Park. Additional built storage throughout the unit is included and Washer/Dryer is all included! Additionally 1 parking spot in gated garage connected by walkway to the building comes with the unit.

Owner pays Water and Gas
Pets okay with refundable deposit of $250 per animal
Please contact Paizley for showings, (505) 401-5853

(RLNE5844236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 200 N San Fernando Rd Apt 516 have any available units?
200 N San Fernando Rd Apt 516 has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 N San Fernando Rd Apt 516 have?
Some of 200 N San Fernando Rd Apt 516's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 N San Fernando Rd Apt 516 currently offering any rent specials?
200 N San Fernando Rd Apt 516 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 N San Fernando Rd Apt 516 pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 N San Fernando Rd Apt 516 is pet friendly.
Does 200 N San Fernando Rd Apt 516 offer parking?
Yes, 200 N San Fernando Rd Apt 516 does offer parking.
Does 200 N San Fernando Rd Apt 516 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 N San Fernando Rd Apt 516 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 N San Fernando Rd Apt 516 have a pool?
No, 200 N San Fernando Rd Apt 516 does not have a pool.
Does 200 N San Fernando Rd Apt 516 have accessible units?
No, 200 N San Fernando Rd Apt 516 does not have accessible units.
Does 200 N San Fernando Rd Apt 516 have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 N San Fernando Rd Apt 516 does not have units with dishwashers.

