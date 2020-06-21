200 N San Fernando Rd Apt 516.

Amenities

Large Industrial 1 Bedroom Loft with Oversized Patio and Amazing Views - Rare opportunity to live in the sought after Alta Lofts in Lincoln Heights. These oversized industrial lofts are largely owner occupied and located in the forefront of new developments of the desirable east side Los Angeles. In addition to the communal seating and bbq spaces throughout the building, a brand new Retail+Residential development is coming soon right next door. With over 1,019 SF of open loft space the layout of the space has endless possibilities. With room for an office, king sized bed, and/or dinning room! Your kitchen comes fully equipped with gas range stove, stainless steel refrigerator, brand new microwave, and an island. The industrial style garage door opens to a 110 SF patio, with plenty of space for plants and outdoor furniture and over looking the hills of Elysian Park. Additional built storage throughout the unit is included and Washer/Dryer is all included! Additionally 1 parking spot in gated garage connected by walkway to the building comes with the unit.



Owner pays Water and Gas

Pets okay with refundable deposit of $250 per animal

Please contact Paizley for showings, (505) 401-5853



