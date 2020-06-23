All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2 BEVERLY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2 BEVERLY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2 BEVERLY

2 Beverly Park · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2 Beverly Park, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Stunning, Gated, Mediterranean Villa located in prestigious Beverly Park offers an elegant, designer furnished luxury home. This home boasts soaring ceilings, dual staircase entry, formal dining room, family room, den, remodeled kitchen with large center island and lovely skylight! Pristine backyard with pool, spa, and sweeping majestic views for gracious entertaining. Generous master suite with his and hers baths complete with large walk-in closets. Four bedrooms upstairs, 1 bedroom and office downstairs. Office can easily be converted to 6th bedroom. Available now for short or long term lease. See private remarks for Summer rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 BEVERLY have any available units?
2 BEVERLY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 BEVERLY have?
Some of 2 BEVERLY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 BEVERLY currently offering any rent specials?
2 BEVERLY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 BEVERLY pet-friendly?
No, 2 BEVERLY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2 BEVERLY offer parking?
No, 2 BEVERLY does not offer parking.
Does 2 BEVERLY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 BEVERLY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 BEVERLY have a pool?
Yes, 2 BEVERLY has a pool.
Does 2 BEVERLY have accessible units?
No, 2 BEVERLY does not have accessible units.
Does 2 BEVERLY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 BEVERLY has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
IMT 5700
5700 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College