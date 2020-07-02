1997 Pinehurst Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking dogs allowed internet access media room pet friendly

Available May25 .



This large open floor plan 1-bedroom 1bath apt that is a month to month or mid-term rental. The apt is located in a lush and quiet area in the hills by the Hollywood Bowl. It comes fully furnished and utilities are included. Rent is negotiable for stays 6 months or longer. Security is deposit negotiable depending on credit and length of stay. Cleaning fee is $150. There is an extra charge for more than . Sorry no cats but a small dog is negotiable depending on size and breed as determined by guidelines of homeowners insurance. Short-term renter(s) owner pay utilities, Internet and parking permit; long term renter(s) street parking available with a parking permit, $22.50 per 4 months (max 2 permits) or parking space negotiable at an extra charge if available. For year leases Tenant utilities, 1/4 of water and sanitation and parking permit would be the responsibility of the tenant. Furnish and unfurnished negotiable for year leases only.



Home Features:

- Fully Furnished

- Refrigerator, Stove, and Microwave

- Hardwood floors

- Spacious open floor plan

- Central Air

- Access to beautiful backyard with patio, flowers, and trees

- Utilities, TV (no cable but streaming with Netflix etc with your account), Internet, Trash and Water is included

depending on length of stay

- Street parking with provided permit (3 months or less stay).



This apartment is in the heart of Hollywood and close to everything on a quiet cul de sac away from the noise but steps away from the action. Walking distance to all things LA including Hollywood Walk of Fame, Hollywood Bowl, Hollywood & Highland, Dolby Theatre, TCL friendly Theatre, and the Metro Red Line Station and all Buses. You can also walk to Runyon Canyon. It is convenient to Universal Studios and City Walk and super easy access to freeways and DTLA.



Will corporate with relocation companies and Real Estate Professionals.