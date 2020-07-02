All apartments in Los Angeles
1997 Pinehurst Rd.

1997 Pinehurst Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1997 Pinehurst Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
internet access
media room
pet friendly
Available May25 .

This large open floor plan 1-bedroom 1bath apt that is a month to month or mid-term rental. The apt is located in a lush and quiet area in the hills by the Hollywood Bowl. It comes fully furnished and utilities are included. Rent is negotiable for stays 6 months or longer. Security is deposit negotiable depending on credit and length of stay. Cleaning fee is $150. There is an extra charge for more than . Sorry no cats but a small dog is negotiable depending on size and breed as determined by guidelines of homeowners insurance. Short-term renter(s) owner pay utilities, Internet and parking permit; long term renter(s) street parking available with a parking permit, $22.50 per 4 months (max 2 permits) or parking space negotiable at an extra charge if available. For year leases Tenant utilities, 1/4 of water and sanitation and parking permit would be the responsibility of the tenant. Furnish and unfurnished negotiable for year leases only.

Home Features:
- Fully Furnished
- Refrigerator, Stove, and Microwave
- Hardwood floors
- Spacious open floor plan
- Central Air
- Access to beautiful backyard with patio, flowers, and trees
- Utilities, TV (no cable but streaming with Netflix etc with your account), Internet, Trash and Water is included
depending on length of stay
- Street parking with provided permit (3 months or less stay).

This apartment is in the heart of Hollywood and close to everything on a quiet cul de sac away from the noise but steps away from the action. Walking distance to all things LA including Hollywood Walk of Fame, Hollywood Bowl, Hollywood & Highland, Dolby Theatre, TCL friendly Theatre, and the Metro Red Line Station and all Buses. You can also walk to Runyon Canyon. It is convenient to Universal Studios and City Walk and super easy access to freeways and DTLA.

Will corporate with relocation companies and Real Estate Professionals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1997 Pinehurst Rd. have any available units?
1997 Pinehurst Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1997 Pinehurst Rd. have?
Some of 1997 Pinehurst Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1997 Pinehurst Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1997 Pinehurst Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1997 Pinehurst Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1997 Pinehurst Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 1997 Pinehurst Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 1997 Pinehurst Rd. offers parking.
Does 1997 Pinehurst Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1997 Pinehurst Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1997 Pinehurst Rd. have a pool?
No, 1997 Pinehurst Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1997 Pinehurst Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1997 Pinehurst Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1997 Pinehurst Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1997 Pinehurst Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.

