19920 Oakville Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

GORGEOUS, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, DETACHED HOME IN THE PROMENADE & GUARD GATED COMMUNITY IN PORTER RANCH. BEAUTIFUL 3 BR, 3 BA HOME FEATURES HIGH CEILINGS, 2,077 SQ. FT. OF LIVING, BUILT IN 2002. LIGHT & BRIGHT WITH WOOD FLOORS. MASTER BEDROOM WITH OWN PRIVATE BATH, SHOWER & WALK-IN CLOSET. BEDROOM AND FULL BATH DOWNSTAIRS, SPACIOUS BEDROOMS WITH GREAT VIEWS. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. COZY FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM, VAULTED CEILINGS, PATIO WITH VALLEY VIEW. SPARKLING COMMUNITY POOL & SPA. ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE WITH DIRECT ACCESS. LOFT CAN BE USED AS AN OFFICE OR DEN. CLOSE TO THE SHOPPING & DINING. THIS IS A MUST SEE!