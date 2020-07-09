19847 Merridy St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities media room

Beautiful 5 Br 4 Ba Ranch with HUGE Backyard - This sprawling, single story, Regency style Ranch home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac and features 5-bedrooms, 4-bathrooms and a family room, with over 3,000 square feet of living space, on an almost 13,000-foot flat lot. The impressive entrance to this classic U-shaped home is highlighted by a grand central foyer that separates the bedroom wing and the main living areas. The beautifully landscaped grounds are extremely private and feature large patio areas that can be accessed from most rooms. Great neighborhood, good schools and the location is close to shopping, Theatre's, restaurants, public transportation, CSUN, the Mall. You will just LOVE it!!



(RLNE5873360)