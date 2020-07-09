All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

19847 Merridy St.

19847 Merridy Street · (818) 727-0100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19847 Merridy Street, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 19847 Merridy St. · Avail. now

$4,400

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3014 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
media room
Beautiful 5 Br 4 Ba Ranch with HUGE Backyard - This sprawling, single story, Regency style Ranch home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac and features 5-bedrooms, 4-bathrooms and a family room, with over 3,000 square feet of living space, on an almost 13,000-foot flat lot. The impressive entrance to this classic U-shaped home is highlighted by a grand central foyer that separates the bedroom wing and the main living areas. The beautifully landscaped grounds are extremely private and feature large patio areas that can be accessed from most rooms. Great neighborhood, good schools and the location is close to shopping, Theatre's, restaurants, public transportation, CSUN, the Mall. You will just LOVE it!!

Schedule to see it today!

(RLNE5873360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19847 Merridy St. have any available units?
19847 Merridy St. has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 19847 Merridy St. currently offering any rent specials?
19847 Merridy St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19847 Merridy St. pet-friendly?
No, 19847 Merridy St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19847 Merridy St. offer parking?
No, 19847 Merridy St. does not offer parking.
Does 19847 Merridy St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19847 Merridy St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19847 Merridy St. have a pool?
No, 19847 Merridy St. does not have a pool.
Does 19847 Merridy St. have accessible units?
No, 19847 Merridy St. does not have accessible units.
Does 19847 Merridy St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 19847 Merridy St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19847 Merridy St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 19847 Merridy St. does not have units with air conditioning.
