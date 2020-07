Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool playground basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool hot tub tennis court

Much sought after single family home in the 24 hour guard gated community known as 'The Estates at Porter Ranch'! Quiet cul-de-sac street. New carpet, paint and more...All bedrooms upstairs. Private yard. French doors open from master suite to balcony with mountain view. Community pool, spa, tennis courts, playground, basketball and more. New school nearby K thru 8th. Nearby shopping center, country club and parks.