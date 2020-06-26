19816 Arminta Street, Winnetka

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This lovely single-family home comes with an option to rent a 1,100 sq.ft. converted garage. Both structures are sitting on a double-lot over 15,000 sq.ft. Located on a quiet residential street in the Winnetka neighborhood in Los Angeles, California.



This unfurnished home has 5 spacious bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. It has a living room and an open space kitchen with a dining room.



This 2,100-square-foot home also comes with a wide driveway parking that can fit 6 cars.



Prospective tenants can rent the converted garage for an additional $1,500.



The bright and well-ventilated home features five separate entrances into the house including French doors opening into the backyard, as well as new high-quality laminate flooring throughout the house. One of the guest bedrooms has its private entrance on the side of the house. The nice kitchen has new cabinets and is equipped with a smooth quartz white countertop, large kitchen island, and ready-to-use appliances such as oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. The spacious bedrooms are comfy spaces, conducive for a stress-free and restful sleep. Its cozy and neat bathrooms have flush toilets and showers. The Masters bedroom has a Jacuzzi/Whirlpool bathtub.



There are a hookup washer and dryer only.



There are installed central air conditioning and gas heating for climate control.



Its exterior has a large front yard as well as a large backyard --- perfect for outdoor activities with the family and friends.



Pets are allowed ($50/monthly, non-refundable pet fee; standard $500 pet deposit/pet).



The renter will be responsible for the following utilities: water, trash, sewage, gas, and electricity. The owner will pay for the gardener to maintain the lawn.



Two more structures on the property that can be added to this offering together or separately:



Theres a huge 1,100 sq.ft. converted 4-car garage in the back of the lot. The structure is divided into two large areas with separate entrances and freshl



(RLNE5066008)