Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:56 PM

19816 Arminta Street, Winnetka

19816 Arminta Street · No Longer Available
Location

19816 Arminta Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This lovely single-family home comes with an option to rent a 1,100 sq.ft. converted garage. Both structures are sitting on a double-lot over 15,000 sq.ft. Located on a quiet residential street in the Winnetka neighborhood in Los Angeles, California.

This unfurnished home has 5 spacious bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. It has a living room and an open space kitchen with a dining room.

This 2,100-square-foot home also comes with a wide driveway parking that can fit 6 cars.

Prospective tenants can rent the converted garage for an additional $1,500.

The bright and well-ventilated home features five separate entrances into the house including French doors opening into the backyard, as well as new high-quality laminate flooring throughout the house. One of the guest bedrooms has its private entrance on the side of the house. The nice kitchen has new cabinets and is equipped with a smooth quartz white countertop, large kitchen island, and ready-to-use appliances such as oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. The spacious bedrooms are comfy spaces, conducive for a stress-free and restful sleep. Its cozy and neat bathrooms have flush toilets and showers. The Masters bedroom has a Jacuzzi/Whirlpool bathtub.

There are a hookup washer and dryer only.

There are installed central air conditioning and gas heating for climate control.

Its exterior has a large front yard as well as a large backyard --- perfect for outdoor activities with the family and friends.

Pets are allowed ($50/monthly, non-refundable pet fee; standard $500 pet deposit/pet).

The renter will be responsible for the following utilities: water, trash, sewage, gas, and electricity. The owner will pay for the gardener to maintain the lawn.

Two more structures on the property that can be added to this offering together or separately:

Theres a huge 1,100 sq.ft. converted 4-car garage in the back of the lot. The structure is divided into two large areas with separate entrances and freshl

(RLNE5066008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19816 Arminta Street, Winnetka have any available units?
19816 Arminta Street, Winnetka doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19816 Arminta Street, Winnetka have?
Some of 19816 Arminta Street, Winnetka's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19816 Arminta Street, Winnetka currently offering any rent specials?
19816 Arminta Street, Winnetka is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19816 Arminta Street, Winnetka pet-friendly?
Yes, 19816 Arminta Street, Winnetka is pet friendly.
Does 19816 Arminta Street, Winnetka offer parking?
Yes, 19816 Arminta Street, Winnetka offers parking.
Does 19816 Arminta Street, Winnetka have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19816 Arminta Street, Winnetka offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19816 Arminta Street, Winnetka have a pool?
Yes, 19816 Arminta Street, Winnetka has a pool.
Does 19816 Arminta Street, Winnetka have accessible units?
No, 19816 Arminta Street, Winnetka does not have accessible units.
Does 19816 Arminta Street, Winnetka have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19816 Arminta Street, Winnetka has units with dishwashers.
