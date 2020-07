1978 S Holt Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL CORNER LOT HOME ADJACENT TO BEVERLYWOOD! UPDATES INCLUDE, KITCHEN, FLOORING, BATHROOM, WINDOWS, ELECTRICAL PANEL, PLUMBING, TANKLESS WATER HEATER, AND NEW APPLIANCES. THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME MAINTAINS SOME OF IT'S ORIGINAL CHARACTER WITH ARCHED CEILINGS AND FIREPLACE. BATHROOM HAS A SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER. BEAUTIFUL TILED BACK SPLASH WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN THE KITCHEN WITH A BREAKFAST AREA. THIS HOME INCLUDES A SEPARATE DINING ROOM OR CAN BE USED AS AN OFFICE. DETACHED 1-CAR GARAGE (Option) WITH PLENTY OF SECURED AND GATED PARKING SPACES ON PROPERTY, NEW LANDSCAPING AND FRONT SPRINKLERS. CENTRALLY LOCATED, CLOSE TO FREEWAYS, CULVER CITY AND BEVERLY HILLS! DON’T MISS THIS AMAZING OPPORTUNITY TO CALL THIS CHARMING HOME, YOUR OWN!