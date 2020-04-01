19751 Hiawatha Street

Amenities

Strategically situated in an elite Chatsworth Neighborhood, this beautiful home is designed specifically for luxurious family living. Only a stones throw from Egremont Preschool and Elementary, Chaminade Middle School, and the Metro line, makes this neighborhood exceptionally convenient. This prime property is in A+ move-in condition, with a three car mechanic's garage, huge entertainer's yard, and upgraded improvements throughout. You'll enjoy four bedrooms and four baths, two formal dining rooms, Chef's kitchen, sitting room, living room, and maids quarter's. The interior is a sprawling 2,789 square feet. Nothing has been overlooked in this choice Luxurious Family Home