Los Angeles, CA
19751 Hiawatha Street
19751 Hiawatha Street

19751 Hiawatha Street · (818) 652-5824
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19751 Hiawatha Street, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2789 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Strategically situated in an elite Chatsworth Neighborhood, this beautiful home is designed specifically for luxurious family living. Only a stones throw from Egremont Preschool and Elementary, Chaminade Middle School, and the Metro line, makes this neighborhood exceptionally convenient. This prime property is in A+ move-in condition, with a three car mechanic's garage, huge entertainer's yard, and upgraded improvements throughout. You'll enjoy four bedrooms and four baths, two formal dining rooms, Chef's kitchen, sitting room, living room, and maids quarter's. The interior is a sprawling 2,789 square feet. Nothing has been overlooked in this choice Luxurious Family Home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19751 Hiawatha Street have any available units?
19751 Hiawatha Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 19751 Hiawatha Street currently offering any rent specials?
19751 Hiawatha Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19751 Hiawatha Street pet-friendly?
No, 19751 Hiawatha Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19751 Hiawatha Street offer parking?
Yes, 19751 Hiawatha Street does offer parking.
Does 19751 Hiawatha Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19751 Hiawatha Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19751 Hiawatha Street have a pool?
No, 19751 Hiawatha Street does not have a pool.
Does 19751 Hiawatha Street have accessible units?
No, 19751 Hiawatha Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19751 Hiawatha Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19751 Hiawatha Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19751 Hiawatha Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 19751 Hiawatha Street does not have units with air conditioning.
