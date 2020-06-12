Amenities

Please contact James Antonucci at (818) 381-6601 james@aplagroup.com or Mike Pesci at (213) 820-1335 mike@aplagroup.com. 19647 Mayall Street in Northridge is located in the Devonshire Estates. This one story beautiful ranch style home is located on the corner of Corbin and Mayall one block south of Devonshire off of Corbin. The property has (3) three bedrooms and (3) three baths with two car garage and with spacious yard. Large entertaining area includes breakfast nook, very large family room and dinning room. The house includes washer and dryer, refrigerator, stove microwave with rental. The kitchens and bathrooms have been upgraded with granite counter tops and tile flooring. Ideally situated for a family who loves entertaining. The property is closes to all major amenities and blocks away from the Northridge Mall, The New Vineyard Shopping, New AMC Theater and Winnetka Theater and Porter Ranch Shopping area. Schools in the area included Egremont School, Chaminade Middle School, Noble Charter Middle School, Topeka Drive Charter for Advanced Studies, and Chatsworth Charter High School.