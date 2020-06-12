All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:20 AM

19647 Mayall Street

19647 Mayall Street · No Longer Available
Location

19647 Mayall Street, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Please contact James Antonucci at (818) 381-6601 james@aplagroup.com or Mike Pesci at (213) 820-1335 mike@aplagroup.com. 19647 Mayall Street in Northridge is located in the Devonshire Estates. This one story beautiful ranch style home is located on the corner of Corbin and Mayall one block south of Devonshire off of Corbin. The property has (3) three bedrooms and (3) three baths with two car garage and with spacious yard. Large entertaining area includes breakfast nook, very large family room and dinning room. The house includes washer and dryer, refrigerator, stove microwave with rental. The kitchens and bathrooms have been upgraded with granite counter tops and tile flooring. Ideally situated for a family who loves entertaining. The property is closes to all major amenities and blocks away from the Northridge Mall, The New Vineyard Shopping, New AMC Theater and Winnetka Theater and Porter Ranch Shopping area. Schools in the area included Egremont School, Chaminade Middle School, Noble Charter Middle School, Topeka Drive Charter for Advanced Studies, and Chatsworth Charter High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19647 Mayall Street have any available units?
19647 Mayall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19647 Mayall Street have?
Some of 19647 Mayall Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19647 Mayall Street currently offering any rent specials?
19647 Mayall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19647 Mayall Street pet-friendly?
No, 19647 Mayall Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19647 Mayall Street offer parking?
Yes, 19647 Mayall Street offers parking.
Does 19647 Mayall Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19647 Mayall Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19647 Mayall Street have a pool?
No, 19647 Mayall Street does not have a pool.
Does 19647 Mayall Street have accessible units?
No, 19647 Mayall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19647 Mayall Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19647 Mayall Street does not have units with dishwashers.
