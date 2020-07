Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

Entertainer's Home in Tarzana, CA. Great Location!



This 4 bed and 2.5 bath home, is great for entertaining. Recently renovated and updated which includes:



Updated Swimming Pool

Central Air-condition and Heat

Fireplace

Wet Bar

Camera doorbell

Outside grill



For more information and to schedule a visit to the property, please call Aga at 818-751-9395 or email aga.alakbarov@royinternational.com