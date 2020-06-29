1959 South Beverly Glen Blvd C

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage some paid utils refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Centrally located 2 bed 1 bath with balcony - Property Id: 218426



Beautiful centrally located 2 bedroom 1 bath located blocks from Century City mall. Large unit with great natural light and rare balcony - minutes from Beverly Hills, Westwood, Rancho Park, and 2 major freeways. 2 car garage parking with more available and plenty of street parking. contact for more details. Call now for details

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/218426

Property Id 218426



(RLNE5524102)