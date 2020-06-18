All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

1957 Vista Del Mar Street

1957 Vista Del Mar Street · (609) 513-2646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1957 Vista Del Mar Street, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,999

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1974 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
new construction
**STUNNING NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOMES FOR RENT**
You get the best of both worlds! Live high enough in the Hollywood Hills to have gorgeous LA skyline views, yet close enough to Franklin Ave that you're WALKING DISTANCE to all the action in Hollywood and Franklin Village. You're down the street from Beachwood Canyon, you're one block from the heart of Franklin Village, and just a $5 Uber ride to Hollywood & Highland (the epicenter of LA)!

Start every day with a coffee at the 101 Coffee Shop, work on your edgy new script at the Bourgeois Pig, grab a cocktail at Birds, and finish the night off with some laughs at the Upright Citizen's Brigade! You're less than a mile from Trader Joe's and Starbucks, and less than a minute from the 101 freeway so you can quickly get anywhere you need to go on either side of the hill.

All this, and in the newest building on the block! Your brand new townhome comes with:

- Huge private 2-car garage + room for storage
- Top-of-the-line kitchens + brand new stainless steel appliances
- Brand new IN-UNIT washer + dryer
- Central air conditioning + heating
- Bright, open floorplans w/ loads of natural light + entertaining space
- Jaw-dropping views of the LA skyline
- Brand new high-end flooring
- "Very Walkable" Walk Score on walkscore.com
- All in the hottest neighborhood of LA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1957 Vista Del Mar Street have any available units?
1957 Vista Del Mar Street has a unit available for $4,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1957 Vista Del Mar Street have?
Some of 1957 Vista Del Mar Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1957 Vista Del Mar Street currently offering any rent specials?
1957 Vista Del Mar Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1957 Vista Del Mar Street pet-friendly?
No, 1957 Vista Del Mar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1957 Vista Del Mar Street offer parking?
Yes, 1957 Vista Del Mar Street does offer parking.
Does 1957 Vista Del Mar Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1957 Vista Del Mar Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1957 Vista Del Mar Street have a pool?
No, 1957 Vista Del Mar Street does not have a pool.
Does 1957 Vista Del Mar Street have accessible units?
No, 1957 Vista Del Mar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1957 Vista Del Mar Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1957 Vista Del Mar Street has units with dishwashers.
