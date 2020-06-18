1957 Vista Del Mar Street

Amenities

**STUNNING NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOMES FOR RENT**

You get the best of both worlds! Live high enough in the Hollywood Hills to have gorgeous LA skyline views, yet close enough to Franklin Ave that you're WALKING DISTANCE to all the action in Hollywood and Franklin Village. You're down the street from Beachwood Canyon, you're one block from the heart of Franklin Village, and just a $5 Uber ride to Hollywood & Highland (the epicenter of LA)!



Start every day with a coffee at the 101 Coffee Shop, work on your edgy new script at the Bourgeois Pig, grab a cocktail at Birds, and finish the night off with some laughs at the Upright Citizen's Brigade! You're less than a mile from Trader Joe's and Starbucks, and less than a minute from the 101 freeway so you can quickly get anywhere you need to go on either side of the hill.



All this, and in the newest building on the block! Your brand new townhome comes with:



- Huge private 2-car garage + room for storage

- Top-of-the-line kitchens + brand new stainless steel appliances

- Brand new IN-UNIT washer + dryer

- Central air conditioning + heating

- Bright, open floorplans w/ loads of natural light + entertaining space

- Jaw-dropping views of the LA skyline

- Brand new high-end flooring

- "Very Walkable" Walk Score on walkscore.com

- All in the hottest neighborhood of LA