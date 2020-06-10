All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1955 PARK Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1955 PARK Drive
Last updated November 24 2019 at 8:27 AM

1955 PARK Drive

1955 Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Echo Park Elysian
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1955 Park Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fire pit
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
Unique architectural home hidden amongst towering cedars on a hillside in Echo Park. Completed in 2015, this 3 bedroom/2-bath features a tree growing up through the floor of the second bedroom. The home offers remarkable quiet and seclusion, sporting reclaimed wood, hand-made tiles, and floor-to-ceiling windows. The 750 square-feet of cantilevered decks spanning two levels provide canyon views and endless sunsets. Across the street are Elysian Park's expansive hiking trails, and some of thebest cafes and shops in the city. The location gives quick access to downtown.This enchanting home has been profiled in design magazines like Wallpaper, and featured on television. Retractable glass walls and a wooded breezeway separate a second living room, second kitchen and third bedroom that can be used as an independent mother-in-law, or integrated into the main living space. With high-end appliances, a gas fire pit, solar hot water, car charger and steam shower. Rare opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1955 PARK Drive have any available units?
1955 PARK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1955 PARK Drive have?
Some of 1955 PARK Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1955 PARK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1955 PARK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1955 PARK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1955 PARK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1955 PARK Drive offer parking?
No, 1955 PARK Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1955 PARK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1955 PARK Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1955 PARK Drive have a pool?
No, 1955 PARK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1955 PARK Drive have accessible units?
No, 1955 PARK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1955 PARK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1955 PARK Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College