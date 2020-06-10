1955 PARK Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fire pit fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit

Unique architectural home hidden amongst towering cedars on a hillside in Echo Park. Completed in 2015, this 3 bedroom/2-bath features a tree growing up through the floor of the second bedroom. The home offers remarkable quiet and seclusion, sporting reclaimed wood, hand-made tiles, and floor-to-ceiling windows. The 750 square-feet of cantilevered decks spanning two levels provide canyon views and endless sunsets. Across the street are Elysian Park's expansive hiking trails, and some of thebest cafes and shops in the city. The location gives quick access to downtown.This enchanting home has been profiled in design magazines like Wallpaper, and featured on television. Retractable glass walls and a wooded breezeway separate a second living room, second kitchen and third bedroom that can be used as an independent mother-in-law, or integrated into the main living space. With high-end appliances, a gas fire pit, solar hot water, car charger and steam shower. Rare opportunity.