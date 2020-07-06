All apartments in Los Angeles
19545 Sherman Way #30
19545 Sherman Way #30

19545 Sherman Way · No Longer Available
Location

19545 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fabulous large townhouse Attached garage-patio 2bed/1.5baths--Faces back on quiet street-Wyandotte - Quiet location--Nicely maintained townhouse with a private attached two-car garage. High ceilings and spacious open floorplan. Spacious open kitchen with lots of light. Plenty of storage throughout. Spacious bedrooms with unbelievable closet space.

The unit has a private entrance from the back street " Wyandotte". Well maintained secured community features; 3 pools, spas, party room.

So sorry no pets. Service/Emotional support animals exempt and welcome!

This amazing townhome also offers:

**Central AC/Heat
**Refrigerator included
**Community Pools and spas
**Convenient upstairs laundry hookups
**HOA dues paid
**Lots of street parking available for guests and extra vehicles
**Walk to elementary school
**Close to grocery stores, transportation, and restaurants.

Text Tracy for a showing appointment (818) 625-2465 REAL ESTATE LICENSE NUMBER BRE#00876353

We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5512061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19545 Sherman Way #30 have any available units?
19545 Sherman Way #30 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19545 Sherman Way #30 have?
Some of 19545 Sherman Way #30's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19545 Sherman Way #30 currently offering any rent specials?
19545 Sherman Way #30 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19545 Sherman Way #30 pet-friendly?
No, 19545 Sherman Way #30 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19545 Sherman Way #30 offer parking?
Yes, 19545 Sherman Way #30 offers parking.
Does 19545 Sherman Way #30 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19545 Sherman Way #30 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19545 Sherman Way #30 have a pool?
Yes, 19545 Sherman Way #30 has a pool.
Does 19545 Sherman Way #30 have accessible units?
No, 19545 Sherman Way #30 does not have accessible units.
Does 19545 Sherman Way #30 have units with dishwashers?
No, 19545 Sherman Way #30 does not have units with dishwashers.

