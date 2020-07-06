19545 Sherman Way #30

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fabulous large townhouse Attached garage-patio 2bed/1.5baths--Faces back on quiet street-Wyandotte - Quiet location--Nicely maintained townhouse with a private attached two-car garage. High ceilings and spacious open floorplan. Spacious open kitchen with lots of light. Plenty of storage throughout. Spacious bedrooms with unbelievable closet space.



The unit has a private entrance from the back street " Wyandotte". Well maintained secured community features; 3 pools, spas, party room.



So sorry no pets. Service/Emotional support animals exempt and welcome!



This amazing townhome also offers:



**Central AC/Heat

**Refrigerator included

**Community Pools and spas

**Convenient upstairs laundry hookups

**HOA dues paid

**Lots of street parking available for guests and extra vehicles

**Walk to elementary school

**Close to grocery stores, transportation, and restaurants.



Text Tracy for a showing appointment (818) 625-2465 REAL ESTATE LICENSE NUMBER BRE#00876353



We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.



No Pets Allowed



