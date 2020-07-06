19545 Sherman Way #30

Amenities
Fabulous large townhouse Attached garage-patio 2bed/1.5baths--Faces back on quiet street-Wyandotte - Quiet location--Nicely maintained townhouse with a private attached two-car garage. High ceilings and spacious open floorplan. Spacious open kitchen with lots of light. Plenty of storage throughout. Spacious bedrooms with unbelievable closet space.
The unit has a private entrance from the back street " Wyandotte". Well maintained secured community features; 3 pools, spas, party room.
So sorry no pets. Service/Emotional support animals exempt and welcome!
This amazing townhome also offers:
**Central AC/Heat
**Refrigerator included
**Community Pools and spas
**Convenient upstairs laundry hookups
**HOA dues paid
**Lots of street parking available for guests and extra vehicles
**Walk to elementary school
**Close to grocery stores, transportation, and restaurants.
Text Tracy for a showing appointment (818) 625-2465 REAL ESTATE LICENSE NUMBER BRE#00876353
We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5512061)