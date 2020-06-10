All apartments in Los Angeles
19515 Calvert Street

19515 Calvert Street · No Longer Available
Location

19515 Calvert Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Tarzana

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Wow! A rare opportunity to live in a sophisticated and chic property without the worries of home ownership! This remarkable home displays uncommon attention to detail for the discerning resident who is looking for something above and beyond a typical rental property. Most of the home was recently remodeled with stunning cutting-edge designer finishes. The new spacious kitchen has stainless appliances including a 5 burner pro-grade range, hood & dishwasher, granite counters and glass tile backsplash. You'll never want to leave the to-die-for en-suite Master Bath with quartz counters, double sinks, & spa-like seamless glass shower with herringbone marble tile. Two additional remodeled bathrooms. The house has tons of storage, recessed LED lighting, NEST thermostat, wood window shutters, custom built-in storage for Master Bedroom walk-in closet, laundry room, ceiling fans, engineered hardwood flooring, stunning gas fireplace in LR w/custom floor to ceiling tile, & designer paint. Private back yard patio and large grassy play area. Two car detached garage as well as a porte-cochère for additional covered parking. Newer AC, water heater & recirculating water pump so you always have hot water. Prepare to be awed! For your most discriminating clients. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19515 Calvert Street have any available units?
19515 Calvert Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19515 Calvert Street have?
Some of 19515 Calvert Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19515 Calvert Street currently offering any rent specials?
19515 Calvert Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19515 Calvert Street pet-friendly?
No, 19515 Calvert Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19515 Calvert Street offer parking?
Yes, 19515 Calvert Street offers parking.
Does 19515 Calvert Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19515 Calvert Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19515 Calvert Street have a pool?
No, 19515 Calvert Street does not have a pool.
Does 19515 Calvert Street have accessible units?
No, 19515 Calvert Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19515 Calvert Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19515 Calvert Street has units with dishwashers.
