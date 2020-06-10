19515 Calvert Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Wow! A rare opportunity to live in a sophisticated and chic property without the worries of home ownership! This remarkable home displays uncommon attention to detail for the discerning resident who is looking for something above and beyond a typical rental property. Most of the home was recently remodeled with stunning cutting-edge designer finishes. The new spacious kitchen has stainless appliances including a 5 burner pro-grade range, hood & dishwasher, granite counters and glass tile backsplash. You'll never want to leave the to-die-for en-suite Master Bath with quartz counters, double sinks, & spa-like seamless glass shower with herringbone marble tile. Two additional remodeled bathrooms. The house has tons of storage, recessed LED lighting, NEST thermostat, wood window shutters, custom built-in storage for Master Bedroom walk-in closet, laundry room, ceiling fans, engineered hardwood flooring, stunning gas fireplace in LR w/custom floor to ceiling tile, & designer paint. Private back yard patio and large grassy play area. Two car detached garage as well as a porte-cochère for additional covered parking. Newer AC, water heater & recirculating water pump so you always have hot water. Prepare to be awed! For your most discriminating clients. Available immediately.