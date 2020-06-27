19500 Wells Drive

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking hot tub

Welcome to your very private gated estate! Relax in your modern ranch style home that is so large we have two air-conditioning units for separate use when needed along with two air purifiers. Fully remodeled kitchen stainless steel appliances and a 5 top gas burning stove, quartz counter tops & breakfast nook area. Refinished cabinets, new flooring through out you'll be the 1st to enjoy the designer carpet and hardwood laminate. Open floor plan an entertainers delight with lots of natural light pouring into the home. Living room showcases a stone faced fireplace that flows into the formal dining room and then family room. Master Suite with vaulted ceilings, huge walk in closet, cozy fireplace and sliding glass doors to the backyard. Master-bath has luxurious spa tub, separate shower, dual sinks and vanity area. Fresh paint inside and out on the home. Private room for laundry with storage space and quartz counter tops located next to the maids room with private bath. Alarm system and ring cameras at your disposal. Home sweet home! Gardner service included.