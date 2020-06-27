All apartments in Los Angeles
19500 Wells Drive

19500 Wells Drive
Location

19500 Wells Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
hot tub
Welcome to your very private gated estate! Relax in your modern ranch style home that is so large we have two air-conditioning units for separate use when needed along with two air purifiers. Fully remodeled kitchen stainless steel appliances and a 5 top gas burning stove, quartz counter tops & breakfast nook area. Refinished cabinets, new flooring through out you'll be the 1st to enjoy the designer carpet and hardwood laminate. Open floor plan an entertainers delight with lots of natural light pouring into the home. Living room showcases a stone faced fireplace that flows into the formal dining room and then family room. Master Suite with vaulted ceilings, huge walk in closet, cozy fireplace and sliding glass doors to the backyard. Master-bath has luxurious spa tub, separate shower, dual sinks and vanity area. Fresh paint inside and out on the home. Private room for laundry with storage space and quartz counter tops located next to the maids room with private bath. Alarm system and ring cameras at your disposal. Home sweet home! Gardner service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19500 Wells Drive have any available units?
19500 Wells Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19500 Wells Drive have?
Some of 19500 Wells Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19500 Wells Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19500 Wells Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19500 Wells Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19500 Wells Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19500 Wells Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19500 Wells Drive offers parking.
Does 19500 Wells Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19500 Wells Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19500 Wells Drive have a pool?
No, 19500 Wells Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19500 Wells Drive have accessible units?
No, 19500 Wells Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19500 Wells Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19500 Wells Drive has units with dishwashers.
