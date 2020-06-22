1946 North Alexandria Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large 3 bedroom, 2-1/4 bath duplex, both units are two stories, no one on top or bottom of you. located in los feliz, north of franklin ave. directly adjacent to griffith park. beautifully remodeled 36 months ago, all the best. giant kitchen, formal dining room, den / library, two fireplaces, 1/2 of 2 car garage. large private entertainers back yard with large deck. gardener, pest control service, and water paid by owner. 1st class a+++ property, looking for a long term tenant.

Contact us to schedule a showing.