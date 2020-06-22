All apartments in Los Angeles
1946 North Alexandria Avenue
Last updated June 1 2019 at 8:53 AM

1946 North Alexandria Avenue

1946 North Alexandria Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1946 North Alexandria Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 3 bedroom, 2-1/4 bath duplex, both units are two stories, no one on top or bottom of you. located in los feliz, north of franklin ave. directly adjacent to griffith park. beautifully remodeled 36 months ago, all the best. giant kitchen, formal dining room, den / library, two fireplaces, 1/2 of 2 car garage. large private entertainers back yard with large deck. gardener, pest control service, and water paid by owner. 1st class a+++ property, looking for a long term tenant.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1946 North Alexandria Avenue have any available units?
1946 North Alexandria Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1946 North Alexandria Avenue have?
Some of 1946 North Alexandria Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1946 North Alexandria Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1946 North Alexandria Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1946 North Alexandria Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1946 North Alexandria Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1946 North Alexandria Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1946 North Alexandria Avenue offers parking.
Does 1946 North Alexandria Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1946 North Alexandria Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1946 North Alexandria Avenue have a pool?
No, 1946 North Alexandria Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1946 North Alexandria Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1946 North Alexandria Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1946 North Alexandria Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1946 North Alexandria Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
