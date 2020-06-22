Rent Calculator
19445 Haynes Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
19445 Haynes Street
19445 W Haynes St
·
No Longer Available
Location
19445 W Haynes St, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda
Amenities
new construction
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet access
new construction
Brand new fully stand alone modern studio in great location. Gorgeous! Includes water, gas, electricity, cable and internet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19445 Haynes Street have any available units?
19445 Haynes Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 19445 Haynes Street currently offering any rent specials?
19445 Haynes Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19445 Haynes Street pet-friendly?
No, 19445 Haynes Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 19445 Haynes Street offer parking?
No, 19445 Haynes Street does not offer parking.
Does 19445 Haynes Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19445 Haynes Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19445 Haynes Street have a pool?
No, 19445 Haynes Street does not have a pool.
Does 19445 Haynes Street have accessible units?
No, 19445 Haynes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19445 Haynes Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19445 Haynes Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19445 Haynes Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 19445 Haynes Street does not have units with air conditioning.
