All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 19445 Haynes Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
19445 Haynes Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19445 Haynes Street

19445 W Haynes St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Reseda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19445 W Haynes St, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

new construction
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet access
new construction
Brand new fully stand alone modern studio in great location. Gorgeous! Includes water, gas, electricity, cable and internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19445 Haynes Street have any available units?
19445 Haynes Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 19445 Haynes Street currently offering any rent specials?
19445 Haynes Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19445 Haynes Street pet-friendly?
No, 19445 Haynes Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19445 Haynes Street offer parking?
No, 19445 Haynes Street does not offer parking.
Does 19445 Haynes Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19445 Haynes Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19445 Haynes Street have a pool?
No, 19445 Haynes Street does not have a pool.
Does 19445 Haynes Street have accessible units?
No, 19445 Haynes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19445 Haynes Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19445 Haynes Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19445 Haynes Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 19445 Haynes Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College