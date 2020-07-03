Amenities

19437 Collier St. Available 02/01/20 Tarzana - Beautiful 1 Bed/1 Bath Back House South of the Blvd. - Wifi from Main House included in rental price!!! Unit has it's own entry and back yard/patio with patio furniture.



Incredible 610 sq ft. Back House Unit located in a prime Tarzana neighborhood south of Ventura Blvd. Unit is a spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with high quality dark laminate flooring throughout, large living area flows directly into a well designed kitchen with good cabinet space. Bedroom is large with ample closet space. Unit is equipped with refrigerator, gas stovetop, microwave, central heating and cooling and a water filtration system. No Onsite Laundry, but Laundromat near by. $1800.00 if Single Occupancy.



For inquiries please contact (818) 369-7436.

Application & Credit Check Required

$35 Application Fee

Water, Gas, Electric and Trash Included in Rent

Dish TV & Wifi from main house included in Rent.

Sorry NO Pets Allowed

Security Deposit $1800.00 (if single occupancy)

BRE Lic: 01880790



(RLNE3941528)