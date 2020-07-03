All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:09 PM

19437 Collier St.

19437 Collier Street · No Longer Available
Location

19437 Collier Street, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
19437 Collier St. Available 02/01/20 Tarzana - Beautiful 1 Bed/1 Bath Back House South of the Blvd. - Wifi from Main House included in rental price!!! Unit has it's own entry and back yard/patio with patio furniture.

Incredible 610 sq ft. Back House Unit located in a prime Tarzana neighborhood south of Ventura Blvd. Unit is a spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with high quality dark laminate flooring throughout, large living area flows directly into a well designed kitchen with good cabinet space. Bedroom is large with ample closet space. Unit is equipped with refrigerator, gas stovetop, microwave, central heating and cooling and a water filtration system. No Onsite Laundry, but Laundromat near by. $1800.00 if Single Occupancy.

For inquiries please contact (818) 369-7436.
Application & Credit Check Required
$35 Application Fee
Water, Gas, Electric and Trash Included in Rent
Dish TV & Wifi from main house included in Rent.
Sorry NO Pets Allowed
Security Deposit $1800.00 (if single occupancy)
BRE Lic: 01880790

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3941528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19437 Collier St. have any available units?
19437 Collier St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19437 Collier St. have?
Some of 19437 Collier St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19437 Collier St. currently offering any rent specials?
19437 Collier St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19437 Collier St. pet-friendly?
No, 19437 Collier St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19437 Collier St. offer parking?
No, 19437 Collier St. does not offer parking.
Does 19437 Collier St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19437 Collier St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19437 Collier St. have a pool?
No, 19437 Collier St. does not have a pool.
Does 19437 Collier St. have accessible units?
No, 19437 Collier St. does not have accessible units.
Does 19437 Collier St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 19437 Collier St. does not have units with dishwashers.

