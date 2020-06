Amenities

Bright and shiny seven unit, six-year-old building. This 3-bedroom penthouse has an open floor plan featuring a fireplace in the living room, hardwood floors, a kitchen with stainless appliances, beautiful cabinetry, solid surface counters and even a Viking stove. Comforts include lots of closets and full-size washer and dryer. Enjoy the views and the quiet from a community roof top deck. Westwood Charter School district, guest parking, excellent location.