Los Angeles, CA
19422 Lassen Street
Last updated June 2 2019 at 6:05 PM

19422 Lassen Street

19422 Lassen Street · No Longer Available
Location

19422 Lassen Street, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
hot tub
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This incredible property is being offered as a prime destination for a center of rehabilitation. The previous occupants provided 21 beds to benefit those in need. A magical environment to nourish the soul & inspire the mind. Behind these gates, a glorious oasis awaits. Mesmerizing 1.3 acre estate providing solitude and a place for reflection & rejuvenation. Massive circular drive & 3 - car garage accommodates 20+ autos. Nearly 5,700 sq. ft main house & a detached 1-bedroom guest house. Majestic trees, lighted tennis court, pool, soothing spa, fireside conversation & grassy badminton arena creates a resort-like atmosphere you’ll need to see to believe. This is truly that one special property you won’t want to let slip away. Come explore these enchanted grounds while this rare opportunity still exists.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 23 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19422 Lassen Street have any available units?
19422 Lassen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19422 Lassen Street have?
Some of 19422 Lassen Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19422 Lassen Street currently offering any rent specials?
19422 Lassen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19422 Lassen Street pet-friendly?
No, 19422 Lassen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19422 Lassen Street offer parking?
Yes, 19422 Lassen Street offers parking.
Does 19422 Lassen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19422 Lassen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19422 Lassen Street have a pool?
Yes, 19422 Lassen Street has a pool.
Does 19422 Lassen Street have accessible units?
No, 19422 Lassen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19422 Lassen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19422 Lassen Street has units with dishwashers.
