19422 Lassen Street

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool tennis court hot tub range

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

This incredible property is being offered as a prime destination for a center of rehabilitation. The previous occupants provided 21 beds to benefit those in need. A magical environment to nourish the soul & inspire the mind. Behind these gates, a glorious oasis awaits. Mesmerizing 1.3 acre estate providing solitude and a place for reflection & rejuvenation. Massive circular drive & 3 - car garage accommodates 20+ autos. Nearly 5,700 sq. ft main house & a detached 1-bedroom guest house. Majestic trees, lighted tennis court, pool, soothing spa, fireside conversation & grassy badminton arena creates a resort-like atmosphere you’ll need to see to believe. This is truly that one special property you won’t want to let slip away. Come explore these enchanted grounds while this rare opportunity still exists.