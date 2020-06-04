19401 Welby Way

Amenities

Updated Reseda charmer for lease! Tarzana adjacent, this home offers 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room/office. Upon entering the home you are welcomed in to the formal living / dining area with bay window which leads to the beautifully remodeled galley kitchen. Highlighted with custom cabinetry, granite counters, white apron sink, wine/bottle rack, and stainless appliances the kitchen is a real treat. A large family area just off of the bonus room/office offers a spacious remodeled bathroom with hook-ups for laundry. Backyard features a patio and grassy area. Plenty of parking for 2 large cars in the driveway. Due to "safer at home" order tenant may be asked to submit an application prior to interior access.