All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 19401 Welby Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
19401 Welby Way
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:35 PM

19401 Welby Way

19401 Welby Way · (661) 290-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Reseda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19401 Welby Way, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Updated Reseda charmer for lease! Tarzana adjacent, this home offers 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room/office. Upon entering the home you are welcomed in to the formal living / dining area with bay window which leads to the beautifully remodeled galley kitchen. Highlighted with custom cabinetry, granite counters, white apron sink, wine/bottle rack, and stainless appliances the kitchen is a real treat. A large family area just off of the bonus room/office offers a spacious remodeled bathroom with hook-ups for laundry. Backyard features a patio and grassy area. Plenty of parking for 2 large cars in the driveway. Due to "safer at home" order tenant may be asked to submit an application prior to interior access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19401 Welby Way have any available units?
19401 Welby Way has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19401 Welby Way have?
Some of 19401 Welby Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19401 Welby Way currently offering any rent specials?
19401 Welby Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19401 Welby Way pet-friendly?
No, 19401 Welby Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19401 Welby Way offer parking?
Yes, 19401 Welby Way does offer parking.
Does 19401 Welby Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19401 Welby Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19401 Welby Way have a pool?
No, 19401 Welby Way does not have a pool.
Does 19401 Welby Way have accessible units?
No, 19401 Welby Way does not have accessible units.
Does 19401 Welby Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 19401 Welby Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 19401 Welby Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91344
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity