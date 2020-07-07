19401 Lorne Street

Amenities
Welcome to your brand newly modeled home. This is a cool Palm Springs style house with a yard and covered parking. Brand new kitchen, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, high ceilings, and tiled floor. There is tons of natural light and loads of character. There is a gorgeous living and dining space with feature fireplace and double doors out to your private yard. Master bedroom with en-suite and brand new fixtures bathroom. 3 smaller bedrooms with built-in cupboards in each, and another bathroom. On a quiet and safe street in Reseda. Near good schools and hikes and just a short drive to all the features of the Boulevard. Perfect for a family, single person who wants loads of space or a couple. If willing to sign a 24-month agreement rent can be decreased to $3500 a month. Owner pays for trash and water.