Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:09 AM

19401 Lorne Street

19401 Lorne Street · No Longer Available
Location

19401 Lorne Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Welcome to your brand newly modeled home. This is a cool Palm Springs style house with a yard and covered parking. Brand new kitchen, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, high ceilings, and tiled floor. There is tons of natural light and loads of character. There is a gorgeous living and dining space with feature fireplace and double doors out to your private yard. Master bedroom with en-suite and brand new fixtures bathroom. 3 smaller bedrooms with built-in cupboards in each, and another bathroom. On a quiet and safe street in Reseda. Near good schools and hikes and just a short drive to all the features of the Boulevard. Perfect for a family, single person who wants loads of space or a couple. If willing to sign a 24-month agreement rent can be decreased to $3500 a month. Owner pays for trash and water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19401 Lorne Street have any available units?
19401 Lorne Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19401 Lorne Street have?
Some of 19401 Lorne Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19401 Lorne Street currently offering any rent specials?
19401 Lorne Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19401 Lorne Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 19401 Lorne Street is pet friendly.
Does 19401 Lorne Street offer parking?
Yes, 19401 Lorne Street offers parking.
Does 19401 Lorne Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19401 Lorne Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19401 Lorne Street have a pool?
No, 19401 Lorne Street does not have a pool.
Does 19401 Lorne Street have accessible units?
No, 19401 Lorne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19401 Lorne Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19401 Lorne Street has units with dishwashers.

