All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1936 N Bronson Ave # 7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1936 N Bronson Ave # 7
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

1936 N Bronson Ave # 7

1936 N Bronson Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood United
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1936 N Bronson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 large bedrooms with 2 newly perfectly updated bathrooms, laundry, view of the hollywood sign with tons of natural light
A charming and private hideaway in the city. Great , walking distance to bars, coffee shops, restaurants and easy access to Griffith Park. Gated with security cameras and flood lights, laundry on site. Centrally located to walk of fame, Los Feliz and silverlake and quick 101 access. Shower, large vanity, lots of natural light (great for plant lovers), renovated kitchenette with lots of storage options.

(RLNE5049914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1936 N Bronson Ave # 7 have any available units?
1936 N Bronson Ave # 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1936 N Bronson Ave # 7 have?
Some of 1936 N Bronson Ave # 7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1936 N Bronson Ave # 7 currently offering any rent specials?
1936 N Bronson Ave # 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1936 N Bronson Ave # 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1936 N Bronson Ave # 7 is pet friendly.
Does 1936 N Bronson Ave # 7 offer parking?
Yes, 1936 N Bronson Ave # 7 offers parking.
Does 1936 N Bronson Ave # 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1936 N Bronson Ave # 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1936 N Bronson Ave # 7 have a pool?
No, 1936 N Bronson Ave # 7 does not have a pool.
Does 1936 N Bronson Ave # 7 have accessible units?
No, 1936 N Bronson Ave # 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 1936 N Bronson Ave # 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1936 N Bronson Ave # 7 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College