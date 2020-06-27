1936 N Bronson Ave # 7

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 large bedrooms with 2 newly perfectly updated bathrooms, laundry, view of the hollywood sign with tons of natural light

A charming and private hideaway in the city. Great , walking distance to bars, coffee shops, restaurants and easy access to Griffith Park. Gated with security cameras and flood lights, laundry on site. Centrally located to walk of fame, Los Feliz and silverlake and quick 101 access. Shower, large vanity, lots of natural light (great for plant lovers), renovated kitchenette with lots of storage options.



(RLNE5049914)