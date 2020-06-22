19342 Bassett Street

Amenities

Oh that VIEW. 1 bedroom city view, 1 bath with spacious 13 foot ceilings. Open floor plan with private balcony. Floor to ceiling glass wall overlooking Coors Field. Finest amenities downtown living has to offer (complimentary weekend breakfast, pool, athletic club, fire pit, grills, community lounge). Just outside the front door is Commons Park with Denvers best walking and biking trails -- 3 minute walk to Union Station, Light Rail, 16th Street Free Mall Shuttle and historic LoDo with an endless array of restaurants, pubs, cultural and sporting venues.

Fully appointed kitchen including Stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, microwave)

- Granite countertops

- In unit front loading Washer / Dryer

- Private Balcony/Patio

- High / Vaulted 13 ft. ceiling

- Floor to ceiling glass windows

- Built in desk with high-speed internet available

- Use of Riverfront Athletic Club located in building which includes equipment usage and classes (Yoga, Pilates, TRX, Spin, Aerobics and others)

- 1 Parking Space provided in attached, secured garage



Link to virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5pwDUHifQ8k&play=1