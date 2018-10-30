19335 Collier St

Amenities

GATED SINGLE STORY RANCH READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN



Covered indoor/ outdoor room with built in barbeque, wine/beverage area, projector screen theater and plenty of room to entertain. Oversized mater bedroom has a fireplace, along with french doors that open up to the resort-like grounds, featuring a luxurious sports pool and wisteria-filled pergola. There are generously-sized bedrooms, which are down the hallway from the master, with its carrera marble, spa-like bathroom, and walk-in closet. There is plenty of storage and built-ins in each bedroom and throughout the hallways.



The kitchen has a 36" subzero, thermador cooktop, double Dacor ovens, Miele dishwasher, granite/butcher block countertops, along with another 36" refrigerator in the laundry area right outside the kitchen area. There is a office/guest suite, which has it's own entrance and direct access to the outdoor patio and kitchen. There is plenty of outdoor lounging areas with a great gas fire pit beside the pool. This house has a great room with a high ceiling and an 18 foot opening that opens to the indoor/ outdoor theater area. There is nothing like the way this house flows and sets up for family and big and small entertaining. The outdoors can be seen everywhere, but still so much privacy with the setback and mature trees and landscaping.



Charming and stylized single-story classic California ranch. This house can be seen on many TV commercials and shows. It happens to be the house that is exclusively used in the Volkswagen Passat commercial with the Darth Vader kid that is considered the 2nd best SuperBowl commercial of all time. Check it out on Utube to see some of the house.



Things I may have missed:

-jacuzzi tub and steam shower in the master bath

-tv in master bath

-fireplace in living room, family room and master bedroom

-custom lighting throughout

-dark harwood floors beautifully done throughout

-tons of storage, built-ins and cedar-lined closets

-Multi million dollar home neighborhood



