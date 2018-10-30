All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

19335 Collier St

19335 Collier Street · No Longer Available
Location

19335 Collier Street, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
GATED SINGLE STORY RANCH READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN

Covered indoor/ outdoor room with built in barbeque, wine/beverage area, projector screen theater and plenty of room to entertain. Oversized mater bedroom has a fireplace, along with french doors that open up to the resort-like grounds, featuring a luxurious sports pool and wisteria-filled pergola. There are generously-sized bedrooms, which are down the hallway from the master, with its carrera marble, spa-like bathroom, and walk-in closet. There is plenty of storage and built-ins in each bedroom and throughout the hallways.

The kitchen has a 36" subzero, thermador cooktop, double Dacor ovens, Miele dishwasher, granite/butcher block countertops, along with another 36" refrigerator in the laundry area right outside the kitchen area. There is a office/guest suite, which has it's own entrance and direct access to the outdoor patio and kitchen. There is plenty of outdoor lounging areas with a great gas fire pit beside the pool. This house has a great room with a high ceiling and an 18 foot opening that opens to the indoor/ outdoor theater area. There is nothing like the way this house flows and sets up for family and big and small entertaining. The outdoors can be seen everywhere, but still so much privacy with the setback and mature trees and landscaping.

Charming and stylized single-story classic California ranch. This house can be seen on many TV commercials and shows. It happens to be the house that is exclusively used in the Volkswagen Passat commercial with the Darth Vader kid that is considered the 2nd best SuperBowl commercial of all time. Check it out on Utube to see some of the house.

Things I may have missed:
-jacuzzi tub and steam shower in the master bath
-tv in master bath
-fireplace in living room, family room and master bedroom
-custom lighting throughout
-dark harwood floors beautifully done throughout
-tons of storage, built-ins and cedar-lined closets
-Multi million dollar home neighborhood

(RLNE4525748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19335 Collier St have any available units?
19335 Collier St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19335 Collier St have?
Some of 19335 Collier St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19335 Collier St currently offering any rent specials?
19335 Collier St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19335 Collier St pet-friendly?
Yes, 19335 Collier St is pet friendly.
Does 19335 Collier St offer parking?
Yes, 19335 Collier St offers parking.
Does 19335 Collier St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19335 Collier St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19335 Collier St have a pool?
Yes, 19335 Collier St has a pool.
Does 19335 Collier St have accessible units?
No, 19335 Collier St does not have accessible units.
Does 19335 Collier St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19335 Collier St has units with dishwashers.
