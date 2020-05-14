19326 Cohasset Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace carpet

Great two story home with vaulted ceilings. Living room and dining room. Kitchen and family room combo (fireplace in family room)And additional room (great for a huge office or separate play room for the kids). Can be used as a 6th bedroom, but has no closet.(has separate entrance door too. )One bedroom and one bath downstairs. Laundry room upstairs. Air Conditioning. Fresh paint. New carpet. Tile and laminate flooring in family room, kitchen, living room and dining room. Great grassybackyard with fruit trees. 2 car garage. You might just fall in love. To view this home call Dedree Hoyt, Keller Wiliams Exclusive Properties 805-813-3300 DRE# 01031043.