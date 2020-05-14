All apartments in Los Angeles
19326 Cohasset Street

19326 Cohasset Street
Location

19326 Cohasset Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Great two story home with vaulted ceilings. Living room and dining room. Kitchen and family room combo (fireplace in family room)And additional room (great for a huge office or separate play room for the kids). Can be used as a 6th bedroom, but has no closet.(has separate entrance door too. )One bedroom and one bath downstairs. Laundry room upstairs. Air Conditioning. Fresh paint. New carpet. Tile and laminate flooring in family room, kitchen, living room and dining room. Great grassybackyard with fruit trees. 2 car garage. You might just fall in love. To view this home call Dedree Hoyt, Keller Wiliams Exclusive Properties 805-813-3300 DRE# 01031043.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19326 Cohasset Street have any available units?
19326 Cohasset Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19326 Cohasset Street have?
Some of 19326 Cohasset Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19326 Cohasset Street currently offering any rent specials?
19326 Cohasset Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19326 Cohasset Street pet-friendly?
No, 19326 Cohasset Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19326 Cohasset Street offer parking?
Yes, 19326 Cohasset Street offers parking.
Does 19326 Cohasset Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19326 Cohasset Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19326 Cohasset Street have a pool?
No, 19326 Cohasset Street does not have a pool.
Does 19326 Cohasset Street have accessible units?
No, 19326 Cohasset Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19326 Cohasset Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19326 Cohasset Street has units with dishwashers.
